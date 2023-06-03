Kroy Biermann Claps Back at Kim Zolciak After ‘RHOA’ Star Blamed Him For Being 'Locked Out' of Businesses
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's divorce is heating up. The RHOA alum recently alluded to the retired NFL blocking her from using her various online platforms. Despite the "Tardy for the Party" singer hinting at Biermann taking over her online stores, his attorney clarified the truth behind the incident.
"Biermanns' Closet is a family business; Kim designated the items to be sold, and Kroy insured [sic] that items were listed on the site and delivered to the customer," Biermann’s lawyer told a publication on Friday, June 2.
"Until recently, there had been little activity on the site,” the attorney went on. “However, since the divorce, there has been some traffic, and some items have been sold."
Prior to Zolciak filing for divorce, her spouse helped to oversee her e-commerce sites. "These are wigs that Kim designated and approved were to be sold on the site," the rep explained. "Kroy was just doing what he had always done."
The former Atlanta Falcon notably "managed the actual logistics of the site and ensured that all items purchased were recorded, processed and shipped."
Biermann's team later shared he was "integrally involved with" Zolciak's stores and “built the website, set up Shopify, set up affiliate marketing for the site with tracking links, took and posted pictures, wrote product descriptions, [and] received, fulfilled, processed and shipped orders."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Quote About 'Manipulation' and 'Toxic Behavior' While Coping With Divorce From Kroy Biermann
- Kim Zolciak Looks Hot and Carefree While Out With Friends as Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle Heats Up
- Kim Zolciak Demands Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Submit Random Drug Tests Amid Heated Custody Battle
Sources previously told a publication she "has no access [to] and is locked out." The insider later claimed she is working on creating something independent of her ex. "So she wants to start a new shop with complete autonomy," she added.
The television personality Zolciak also took to Instagram to urge her followers "not purchase from Biermanns' Closet at this time until further notice."
OK! previously reported Zolciak subtly shaded Biermann on social media after uploading a quote to her IG stories. "The highest form of love is consideration," the message began. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you."
"In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you," the quote concluded.