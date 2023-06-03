Kroy Biermann Claps Back at Kim Zolciak After ‘RHOA’ Star Blamed Him For Being 'Locked Out' of Businesses

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's divorce is heating up. The RHOA alum recently alluded to the retired NFL blocking her from using her various online platforms. Despite the "Tardy for the Party" singer hinting at Biermann taking over her online stores, his attorney clarified the truth behind the incident.

"Biermanns' Closet is a family business; Kim designated the items to be sold, and Kroy insured [sic] that items were listed on the site and delivered to the customer," Biermann’s lawyer told a publication on Friday, June 2.

"Until recently, there had been little activity on the site,” the attorney went on. “However, since the divorce, there has been some traffic, and some items have been sold."