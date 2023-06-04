Kim Zolciak Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Body In Figure-Hugging Dress as Grueling Kroy Biermann Divorce Rages On

Zolciak took to Instagram Saturday, June 3, to offer a glimpse of the ladies' pink-themed event, where she stunned in a pink, figure-hugging dress. The off-the-shoulder number hugged Zolciak in all the right places, with her completing her look with pink hoop earrings and her tresses in waves.

The 45-year-old flashed her pearly whites in her several uploads, looking like she didn't have a care in the world despite the family drama going on behind closed doors.