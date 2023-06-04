Kim Zolciak Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Body In Figure-Hugging Dress as Grueling Kroy Biermann Divorce Rages On
Single is looking good on Kim Zolciak.
Though the reality star is preparing for a messy, months-long battle with estranged husband Kroy Biermann, she isn't letting the stress get to her, as she stepped out looking flawless for her friend's baby shower.
Zolciak took to Instagram Saturday, June 3, to offer a glimpse of the ladies' pink-themed event, where she stunned in a pink, figure-hugging dress. The off-the-shoulder number hugged Zolciak in all the right places, with her completing her look with pink hoop earrings and her tresses in waves.
The 45-year-old flashed her pearly whites in her several uploads, looking like she didn't have a care in the world despite the family drama going on behind closed doors.
Biermann asked for sole physical and legal custody of the exes kids, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane, without citing visitations rights for the kids' mother in his divorce filing. Meanwhile, Zolciak requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children while allowing visitation rights for her estranged husband in her own filing.
Between battling over their kids and assets, an insider noted that Zolciak and Biermann "totally hate each other" while still living under the same roof in their Georgia estate due to their limited funds.
"It’s going to be a heck of a fight," the insider declared, as it was reported that Biermann called the cops on his soon-to-be ex-wife mere days before he filed for divorce because she refused to leave the bathroom when he wanted to shower.
Cops believed they were responding to a domestic dispute, but Biermann made it clear that nothing physical occurred — and that it was only a verbal dispute. On the other hand, the "Tardy for the Party" singer claimed Biermann began "shouting at her" and "telling her to leave" their house.
Zolciak also claimed her former partner "would stand in the doorway" and block her, and he allegedly tried "chest bumping" her.
The former flames recently made the headlines for allegedly owing the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Their Georgia mansion — where they currently reside — entered foreclosure and was put up for auction in February after they defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the home in 2016.