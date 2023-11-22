Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Police-Involved Fight Stemmed From Their Dire Financial Situation: Report
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at each other's throats once again.
Despite the Bravo alum, 45, and the former NFL star, 38, seemingly rekindling their relationship for a second time, authorities responded to a call from their Georgia home on Monday, November 20, due to an "extremely loud" altercation.
Now, insiders close to Zolciak and Biermann say the intense spat stemmed from their continuous financial spiral.
Per the report, one of the estranged couple's children called the police after Zolciak and Biermann exchanged some heated words regarding their hefty tax lien, numerous lawsuits from credit card companies and the possible foreclosure of their home before it sells.
Three officers later arrived at the residence to calm the dispute between The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the ex-athlete — who share children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. It is not clear which one of their kids dialed 911.
As OK! previously reported, a judge put an order in place that would divide up their mansion, leaving Zolciak to reside in the basement of the property while Biermann was mandated to the primary bedroom.
"Neither party shall enter the other party's individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission," the legal papers instructed the dysfunctional pair. However, Zolciak and Biermann were permitted to share common areas like the kitchen and living room.
"Neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children," the filing continued.
The former Atlanta Falcons player first moved to legally end his marriage to the "Tardy for the Party" singer in May. The two briefly reconciled over the summer, only for Biermann to file for divorce again in August.
"The money has been a huge issue," a source spilled earlier this year. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," an insider explained. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knickknacks. Kim's being petty, and Kroy's being a jerk."
"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," a separate source said. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."
TMZ was the first to report the police call to Zolciak and Biermann's home.