Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Police-Involved Fight Stemmed From Their Dire Financial Situation: Report

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at each other's throats once again.

Despite the Bravo alum, 45, and the former NFL star, 38, seemingly rekindling their relationship for a second time, authorities responded to a call from their Georgia home on Monday, November 20, due to an "extremely loud" altercation.

Now, insiders close to Zolciak and Biermann say the intense spat stemmed from their continuous financial spiral.