Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Calls 911 on Mom and Kroy Biermann During Screaming Match: 'I Just Heard Chaos'
It's been revealed that Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann called the cops on her mom and her step-dad Kroy Biermann earlier this year.
The incident took place on August 27, according to RadarOnline.com, who reported video of the 26-year-old talking with police at the door to their Georgia mansion.
The Milton Police Department arrived shortly after receiving a call from someone in the house who immediately hung up.
Brielle, who appeared embarrassed that authorities had shown up to the home, informed them that she "just heard chaos," admitting that her "first instinct now is just to call 911 instead of inserting myself in the drama."
"Just rumbling of the suitcase, we’re supposed to leave for L.A. today, me, and my mom," she said in the video, seemingly detailing the events that led to her call. "I can just hear chaos. I was asleep, and it woke me up. I couldn’t even make out what the mumble was."
She added, "It was like a lot of F... you and whatever."
The dispatcher got the 911 call around 11 a.m. when Brielle allegedly hung up. The dispatcher then attempted to call the number back, but there was no answer.
Police later arrived at the home, and according to RadarOnline.com, they were answering the call as a priority 3-level emergency, which meant that they believed a crime was in progress with "no significant threat of physical injury" at the time
"I think they are like in a deep conversation," Brielle explained to the officers in the video. "I told them that you guys were here but they said that they don’t really need anything now."
Kim eventually appeared at the door and told them that they'd been arguing but they were "good" at the moment.
This isn't the first time cops have been called to the Zolciak-Biermann home. As OK! previously reported, Kim has called the police a number of times since her bombshell split from the former football pro.
In late September, cops were called to their residence twice in one night after Kroy allegedly took the Bravolebrity's phone from her.
"She explained when she asked for her phone back, Kroy started screaming at her, calling her names, and blocked her from leaving," the report read. "She advised he would hold his arms out to each side and not physically touch her but blocked her with his body to prevent her from leaving. She stated she did not have her phones for two hours and finally found the sole home phone which was when she called the police."