Grudge Explodes: 'Jealous' Kamala Harris Plotted to Stop Me From Getting a Job, Kimberly Guilfoyle Says
Though Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is obviously on the opposite side of Kamala Harris when it comes to the 2024 election, the two women have actually been at odds for more than two decades.
According to a new report, the current vice president and Guilfoyle knew of each other while the former was working as an assistant district attorney for DA Terrence Hallinan, which is also when Guilfoyle was looking for a job in San Francisco's legal realm in 2000.
The former TV star had returned to San Francisco after a stint in Los Angeles.
However, the mom-of-one, 55, claimed that during her job search, Harris, 59, called her up, alleged she was part of a hiring committee and informed her there were no positions available.
Guilfoyle countered to the publication that no hiring committee ever existed.
Hallinan — who passed in 2020 at age 83 — appeared to confirm that the Democrat wasn't a fan of Guilfoyle but hired her at the time anyway.
"She was threatened," the former first spouse of San Francisco told the news outlet. "Most things in life make sense — jealousy, envy."
Harris declined to comment on the situation though previously denied allegations that she didn't want Guilfoyle to be hired.
While Guilfoyle is best known these days for her romance with Donald Trump's eldest son, their relationship appears to be on shaky ground.
As OK! reported, less than two weeks after writer Rick Wilson tweeted that the former first son, 47, "moved on" from Kimberly, photos showed Donald Jr. having brunch with socialite Bettina Anderson in Florida last month.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," an eyewitness spilled to a news outlet of the duo's August outing at The Honor Bar. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
"They were definitely on a date," the insider insisted. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
One source told the outlet that Kimberly is unlikely to pull the plug on their relationship in the wake of the gossip.
"Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably," they admitted. "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you."
"He's pretty bold, and as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way," they continued. "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her?"
The New York Times spoke to Guilfoyle about her relationship with Harris.