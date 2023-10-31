Kimberly Guilfoyle Honors Ivanka Trump on Her 43rd Birthday Despite Rumored Feud
Kimberly Guilfoyle is putting family first.
Though rumors have swirled for years that Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée isn't on the best terms with his sister Ivanka Trump, the TV personality, 54, still sent the blonde beauty birthday wishes on Monday, October 30.
"Happy birthday, Ivanka," read Kimberly's Instagram Story upload, which featured various pictures of the ladies.
The gesture didn't go unnoticed by Ivanka, 43, who reposted it and replied, "Thank you, Kimberly!"
The women have allegedly never seen eye to eye, with one insider spilling last year, "Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family."
Regardless of whether they've mended ties, Guilfoyle didn't seem to attend Ivanka's shindig in Miami, Fla., where the socialite partied with husband Jared Kushner, 42, their three kids and her grandmother.
"Celebrated my birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family. Here's to another year of great memories with my favorite people!✨🎂✨," she captioned a set of social media photos, which depicted a long table set up outdoors for guests to sit down and eat at.
The former first daughter wore a sleeveless pale pink dress and white heels, while her husband and their two sons — Theodore, 7, and Joseph, 10 — donned white shirts and neutral-toned slacks.
Their daughter, Arabella, 12, wore a long-sleeved olive green frock and held their pup as they snapped the photos.
The fun-filled day was a much-needed distraction for Ivanka, who has been ordered to testify in dad Donald Trump's civil fraud case in New York. Originally, her lawyer made a bid to have her excluded from the trial, noting she hasn't lived in NY since 2017 — but her request was denied after State Attorney Kevin Wallace noted she still owns property in Manhattan and had a position in the Trump Organization.
At first, Ivanka was scheduled to take the stand on Friday, November 3, but that date has been pushed back to Wednesday, November 8. She'll be the last person to testify.
As OK! reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Donald, his company and its executives — which includes his two eldest sons — for allegedly inflating his assets to help secure loans and business deals.
After it was announced last week that the former fashion designer would have to testify, the businessman, 77, lashed out via Truth Social.
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," he wrote.
"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me," continued the ex-president. "This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME."