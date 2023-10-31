Kimberly Guilfoyle Honors Ivanka Trump on Her 43rd Birthday Despite Rumored Feud

"Happy birthday, Ivanka," read Kimberly's Instagram Story upload, which featured various pictures of the ladies.

The gesture didn't go unnoticed by Ivanka, 43, who reposted it and replied, "Thank you, Kimberly!"

The women have allegedly never seen eye to eye, with one insider spilling last year, "Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family."