Kimberly Guilfoyle Pleads With Donald Trump's Lawyer to Get Donald Trump Jr. and His Brother 'Off' in Awkward Moment: Watch
Talk about awkward!
While chatting with Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., made a very specific request that was caught on camera.
"So you’re preparing the briefs. You guys are getting everything ready. Be back in court on the 11th, you know, for closing arguments. Just a little favor here, if you can. Please get my fiancé and his brother off! I’d really appreciate it," the TV star told Habba before she laughed out loud.
Shortly after, fireworks displayed on the screen. "Really don’t want to have to have to support Junior for the rest of his life! Oh my God. What is going on with the sparkles? Those are crazy," Guilfoyle continued.
"What’s the sparkles? Oh you know what? It’s that iPhone thing. I think you give a thumbs up. It like, thinks it’s 4th of July. Maybe it is," Habba replied.
Guilfoyle then noted the sparkles were "an omen" and that good things will come despite her father-in-law being in a lot of legal trouble.
"Yeah that was God’s plan right there!" Habba declared, to which Guilfoyle said: "They’re going to say, we’re like witches now. Bewitched, everything. You should be worried. Maybe it’s true. Anyway, you’re the absolute best babe."
"Don’t raise your finger. We’ll have more sparkles!" Habba added.
People also couldn't help but comment on the awkward moment when Guilfoyle used that specific phrase. "'Get them off' and then orgasmic fireworks is comedy gold..." one person pointed out, while another said, "Cringe."
A third person said, "Plot twist: Alina gets Kim’s fiancé off and keeps him."
Guilfoyle has stuck by the Trump's family side even though he's been indicted four times.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty erupted on others who didn't show their loyalty to the former president, 77.
“For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!” Guilfoyle told Steve Bannon on his podcast. “We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”
“None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go,” the former Fox News star said continued. “They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people.”