Kimberly Guilfoyle Pleads With Donald Trump's Lawyer to Get Donald Trump Jr. and His Brother 'Off' in Awkward Moment: Watch

Talk about awkward!

While chatting with Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., made a very specific request that was caught on camera.

"So you’re preparing the briefs. You guys are getting everything ready. Be back in court on the 11th, you know, for closing arguments. Just a little favor here, if you can. Please get my fiancé and his brother off! I’d really appreciate it," the TV star told Habba before she laughed out loud.