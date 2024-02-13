Russell Simmons Sued After Being Accused of Raping Music Producer in the '90s

Jane Doe's lawyers further claimed in the lawsuit the alleged rape had negatively affected their client's career.

"She was proud of her contributions to the burgeoning musical genre of hip hop, but her hard work and her career in music was disrupted and derailed by Mr. Simmons, a rich and powerful celebrity whose wealth and influence allowed his abusive behavior to go unchallenged for decades," attorneys Kenya Davis and Sigrid McCawley said.

"Now a successful writer and producer in the entertainment industry, Jane Doe’s traumatic experiences with Simmons echo those of so many other women who he has preyed upon for decades," they continued, noting their client suffered panic attacks and developed an eating disorder after the alleged attack.

