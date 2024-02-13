Russell Simmons Sued After Being Accused of Raping Music Producer in the '90s
Music mogul Russell Simmons has been accused of raping a producer who worked with him at Def Jam Recordings in the 1990's.
The woman — solely identified as Jane Doe in the court documents — claimed the alleged incident occurred when she visited his New York home so that he could sign off on a rough cut of an upcoming music video.
Per the Tuesday, February 13, legal filing obtained by a news outlet, Jane Doe alleged Simmons pinned her to the bed using a "wrestling move" and ignored her pleas for him to "get off" and "stop" before allegedly sexually assaulting her.
"She told him she was ‘serious’ and she ‘meant it.’ But Ms. Doe was forcefully pinned, could not move under his weight and Mr. Simmons would not listen to her," the lawsuit read.
This isn't the first time Simmons has been accused of rape. Back in 2017, more than 10 women claimed he'd sexually assaulted them over the course of a few decades.
Upon reading about the other allegations, Jane Doe "was struck by how similar they were to her own horrible experience at the hands of Mr. Simmons," per the court filing, noting she had also been sexually harassed by Simmons in the workplace prior to the alleged attack.
Jane Doe's lawyers further claimed in the lawsuit the alleged rape had negatively affected their client's career.
"She was proud of her contributions to the burgeoning musical genre of hip hop, but her hard work and her career in music was disrupted and derailed by Mr. Simmons, a rich and powerful celebrity whose wealth and influence allowed his abusive behavior to go unchallenged for decades," attorneys Kenya Davis and Sigrid McCawley said.
"Now a successful writer and producer in the entertainment industry, Jane Doe’s traumatic experiences with Simmons echo those of so many other women who he has preyed upon for decades," they continued, noting their client suffered panic attacks and developed an eating disorder after the alleged attack.
The court filing also detailed an alleged incident where Jane Doe found herself next to Simmons at a yoga class. After asking if it was alright to practice next to him, the lawsuit claimed he retorted, "Of course. What, do you think I’m gonna try and f--- you?"
"Ms. Doe was horrified," the lawsuit continued. "She realized not only was he unapologetic towards her personally, he did not appreciate that the assault was wrong."
