Ex-Prince Andrew Has Replaced His Creepy Teddy Bear Obsession With Bizarre Bedroom Ritual Involving Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: Insider
May 23 2026, Published 7:01 a.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew is said to have developed an unusual nightly routine centered on the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, with sources telling OK! the disgraced royal has become intensely focused on recreating the dogs' former palace comforts after years of personal upheaval.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, inherited responsibility for Queen Elizabeth's corgis Muick and Sandy following her death in September 2022 at the age of 96.
The pets, originally gifted to the monarch in 2021 during Prince Philip's illness, were initially relocated to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Andrew lived with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Earlier this year, after surrendering his lease on the sprawling estate, Andrew moved temporarily to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate before relocating again to the renovated Marsh Farm property in Norfolk.
According to royal insiders, the duke has become increasingly preoccupied with ensuring the dogs maintain the routines and luxuries they enjoyed under the Queen's care.
One source close to the royal household said: "Andrew has poured an enormous amount of emotional energy into those dogs because, in many ways, they represent the final living link to both his mother and the world he lost. Since leaving Royal Lodge and moving between properties, making sure Muick and Sandy feel secure has become incredibly important to him. He obsesses over the details – where they sleep, the bedding they use, the routines they follow before bed. People around him joke that he treats their comfort with the seriousness of a state matter, but for Andrew it is deeply personal and tied up with grief, nostalgia and his attachment to the Queen."
- 'They're National Treasures': Sarah Ferguson Gushes Over The 'Big Honor' Of Caring For Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
- Sarah Ferguson Convinced Queen Elizabeth II's Ghost Is Appearing To Beloved Corgis That 'Bark At Nothing'
- Frail Queen No Longer Able To Walk Beloved Corgis, Hasn't Been Able To 'For Six Months'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another insider claimed the duke's nightly behavior around the corgis had become increasingly elaborate in recent months. The source said: "These are not treated like ordinary household pets at all. Andrew sees them almost as guardians of his mother's memory, so he insists on preserving the habits and rituals they had during the Queen's lifetime. He is extremely particular about keeping their evenings calm and familiar, right down to where they settle for the night and how the rooms are prepared for them. Those close to him believe the dogs have become a huge source of emotional reassurance during a period when so much of his old royal existence has disappeared."
Andrew has long been associated with his famously extensive teddy bear collection, which filled a bedroom at Royal Lodge and was arranged in highly specific positions by staff.
Former royal insiders have previously claimed the duke became upset if the bears were moved incorrectly, with aides allegedly relying on detailed photographs to ensure every toy was placed exactly as he liked.
Now, sources say much of the collection has been packed away in storage in London following Andrew's departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year – leaving the disgraced royal increasingly fixated on the late Queen's corgis instead.
One insider said: "A huge number of the teddy bears were boxed up and sent into storage after the move, which was surprisingly emotional for Andrew because he had lived with that collection for decades. The corgis have almost filled that void for him. All of the attention and emotional energy that once went into maintaining the bears and their routines is now directed toward Muick and Sandy."
Another source claimed the shift had become obvious to those around him.
The insider said: "People who know Andrew well say the teddy bears used to be his great comfort and obsession inside Royal Lodge. Now that much of that world has been dismantled, the dogs have become the focus of his daily life. He fusses over them constantly and seems determined to recreate a sense of stability and familiarity through caring for them."
The late Queen was famously devoted to her corgis and ensured they lived in extraordinary comfort, with the dogs accustomed to elaborate chef-prepared meals during Elizabeth's reign.