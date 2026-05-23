EXCLUSIVE Ex-Prince Andrew Has Replaced His Creepy Teddy Bear Obsession With Bizarre Bedroom Ritual Involving Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: Insider Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew reportedly developed an unusual nightly routine involving Queen Elizabeth's corgis. Aaron Tinney May 23 2026, Published 7:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew inherited Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew previously lived with Sarah Ferguson.

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According to royal insiders, the duke has become increasingly preoccupied with ensuring the dogs maintain the routines and luxuries they enjoyed under the Queen's care. One source close to the royal household said: "Andrew has poured an enormous amount of emotional energy into those dogs because, in many ways, they represent the final living link to both his mother and the world he lost. Since leaving Royal Lodge and moving between properties, making sure Muick and Sandy feel secure has become incredibly important to him. He obsesses over the details – where they sleep, the bedding they use, the routines they follow before bed. People around him joke that he treats their comfort with the seriousness of a state matter, but for Andrew it is deeply personal and tied up with grief, nostalgia and his attachment to the Queen."

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Another insider claimed the duke's nightly behavior around the corgis had become increasingly elaborate in recent months. The source said: "These are not treated like ordinary household pets at all. Andrew sees them almost as guardians of his mother's memory, so he insists on preserving the habits and rituals they had during the Queen's lifetime. He is extremely particular about keeping their evenings calm and familiar, right down to where they settle for the night and how the rooms are prepared for them. Those close to him believe the dogs have become a huge source of emotional reassurance during a period when so much of his old royal existence has disappeared." Andrew has long been associated with his famously extensive teddy bear collection, which filled a bedroom at Royal Lodge and was arranged in highly specific positions by staff. Former royal insiders have previously claimed the duke became upset if the bears were moved incorrectly, with aides allegedly relying on detailed photographs to ensure every toy was placed exactly as he liked.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly has a teddy bear collection.

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Now, sources say much of the collection has been packed away in storage in London following Andrew's departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year – leaving the disgraced royal increasingly fixated on the late Queen's corgis instead. One insider said: "A huge number of the teddy bears were boxed up and sent into storage after the move, which was surprisingly emotional for Andrew because he had lived with that collection for decades. The corgis have almost filled that void for him. All of the attention and emotional energy that once went into maintaining the bears and their routines is now directed toward Muick and Sandy."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was forced to move out of Royal Lodge.