King Charles Ejected Queen Elizabeth's Trusted Aide From the Estate Following the Monarch's Death
King Charles allegedly kicked Angela Kelly out!
According to royal expert Valentine Low's book, Courtiers, despite Queen Elizabeth's close relationship with her beloved assistant, when Charles came to power, he did not allow Angela to stay on the Windsor estate.
Prior to the long reigning monarch's passing, Angela believed she would reside in a cottage in Windsor Home Park. However, the Queen's close friend no longer lives on the property per the King's request, the book claimed.
The 65-year-old, began working for Elizabeth in 1994 as her dresser and was employed by the mother-of-four until her death.
"During the late Queen's last years, there was no one outside her immediate family who was closer to her than Angela Kelly," Low penned.
"Her official title was Personal Assistant, Adviser and Curator to Her Majesty the Queen … but she was also her confidante, her friend and the person who looked after her more than anyone else; as Kelly would tell friends, she was effectively the Queen's carer," the author added.
Low also mentioned that when the Queen was alive, Angela had her own room in her private apartments in Augusta Tower. She also noted that longtime staff members of the royal family are often gifted houses on the property, a tradition called a "grace-and-favour" home, however, Angela did not receive this benefit.
"Negotiations ensued in which it was suggested that the King would buy her a home near Sheffield, [England], to be near her grandchildren," Low said in her work, adding the new home Charles bought for Angela would be returned to the crown upon her passing.
"Angela wasn't everybody's cup of tea, but nevertheless the King had no wish to see her homeless," a source said to Low. "I get the impression that the King just didn't want to be living next door to her."
Upon the Queen death in September 2022, Angela posted a touching message to Instagram about her pal.
"A very sad day for me today. I said goodbye to my best friend," she wrote along with a photo from Elizabeth's funeral.
More recently, the former royal worker shared a caption regarding her move.
"Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last," she said.