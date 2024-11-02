or
Meghan Markle Was Offered 'Considerable Resources' to Adjust to Royal Life But 'Rejected Help' Due to Her Trust Issues: Source

By:

Nov. 2 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Although Meghan Markle alleged the royal family didn't support her, an insider recently pushed back on her claims.

In author Robert Hardman's biography, a source revealed the Suits actress, 43, had plenty of assistance in adjusting to royal life, but she “rejected help” due to her trust issues.

One staffer who worked alongside the Sussexes noted how the firm tried to support the former TV star.

"It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to King Charles] who said that if we could get this right for [Prince] Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations,” they explained. "We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the duchess wouldn't trust them."

The insider shared that the Royal Family had a strategy to help Meghan adjust to their lifestyle, noting the firm viewed it as an opportunity to establish a precedent for future royal integrations.

The source insisted the brunette beauty’s claims the brood was not there for her were false.

"Those two were offered considerable resources and then later said that they had been offered no help. And that was completely wrong," the source alleged.

The statement comes years after Meghan and Harry left the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California. In 2021, during the couple’s famous Oprah Winfrey interview, the mother-of-two alleged the Palace would not help with her mental health struggles because it "wouldn't be good for the institution.”

Though the parents-of-two have separated themselves from the clan for years now, rumors have swirled Harry wants to extend the olive branch, and Meghan wants to make sure she isn’t left out.

According to an insider, the duo and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are moving to their new home in Portugal to be closer to the U.K.

"Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it's likely she'll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point," the source spilled. "And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

Meghan and the kids have not visited the U.K. since 2022, however, Harry has taken solo trips.

"She's deeply concerned that the royal family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she's not isolated or pushed to the sidelines," another source dished.

