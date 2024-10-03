or
King Charles 'Still Misses His Darling Boy' Prince Harry Despite Prince William's 'Ban' on the Duke Returning to the Royal Fold

Source: MEGA

King Charles skipped Prince Harry's London events in May and September.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Prince Harry failed to see King Charles and Prince William when he was in London for the WellChild Awards, but experts think the monarch still hopes to reconcile with his youngest child.

Source: MEGA

Experts claim Prince William placed an 'absolute ban' on Prince Harry taking on royal duties.

"If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge," broadcaster Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry."

"However, to this day, after the release of [his memoir] Spare and the Netflix series, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done and not done – it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother," Fordwich continued.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry accused Queen Camilla of leaking stories to the press.

In Harry's various tell-all projects, the Duke of Sussex painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered.

"With Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust," Fordwich explained. "Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions. He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

"In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to his former royal family fold," she noted.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Prince Harry

Harry was in London on Monday, September 30, for the WellChild Awards, but William decided to spend time with David Beckham during his brother's appearance.

"William and Harry would not meet each other right now, even though they were just a very short distance away from each other," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed.

"This is of no surprise to me as the bickering between the two brothers continues," Pelham Turner noted. "And King Charles is occupied preparing for his Australian visit… Another nail in the royal coffin is when Prince William was seen at a charity helicopter event with none other than David Beckham, who was a friend of Harry’s, too."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is based in California.

Despite Fordwich's observations, royal commentator Christopher Andersen thinks that Harry's negative portrayal of Queen Camilla in Spare hurt Charles.

"I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla," Andersen said. "There’s no criticism of Camilla. And unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her."

"He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece," Andersen noted. "I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that."

In an interview, the veteran accused his stepmother of leaking stories about other royal family members to repair her image.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," Harry told CBS. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street."

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

