"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Michael Cole said on GB News.

Since Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California, their youngsters are growing up outside of the royal fold.

"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," he continued. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."