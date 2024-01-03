King Charles Is Stuck in a 'Sad State' as He Never Saw Prince Harry's Children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in 2023
King Charles is often seen fawning over the Wales children, but the monarch was unable to spend quality time with his American grandkids in 2023. Although Charles continues to prioritize his duties, a royal expert believes the patriarch is hurt by the inability to be a present figure in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's lives.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Michael Cole said on GB News.
Since Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California, their youngsters are growing up outside of the royal fold.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," he continued. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."
In November of 2023, a British publication claimed the Sussexes contacted His Majesty for his 75th birthday, and the Duchess of Sussex sent her father-in-law a video of her toddlers.
"The King would like nothing more than for peace to play out within his family," an insider said. "The last few years have been particularly testing for the monarchy and the King appears to be very much focussed on the future, rather than things that have happened along the way."
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex revealed he was pushed out of the monarchy and hoped for his offspring to create memories in his native nation.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his December 2023 court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
Due to his concerns, the Spare author refuses to bring his loved ones to the U.K. without sufficient security.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
Harry's lawsuit against the Home Office received criticism from royal experts due to his decision to immigrate to the U.S.
"It's another ridiculous claim by him, because the one thing they always wanted was for Harry and Meghan to play a key role within the royal family," royal commentator Charles Rae said on GB News.
"It was their choice to leave and even the late Queen made it clear that she still wanted effective protection for the couple and their family while they were here," Rae explained. "But it was Harry that threw his toys out of the pram and decided he was going to go."
