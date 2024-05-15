Rose Hanbury Spotted With Queen Camilla Months After Shutting Down Prince William Cheating Rumors
Rose Hanbury and Queen Camilla were spotted at the Badminton Horse Trials — months after the Marchioness of Cholmondeley fought off rumors about her having an affair with Prince William.
The two women were photographed at Badminton House in England on Sunday, May 12, and they were seen laughing alongside famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Hanbury wore a blue blazer while Camilla chose a patterned dress of the same color.
OK! previously reported cheating allegations spread about the Prince of Wales and Hanbury in 2019, but both parties adamantly denied them. However, shortly after Kate Middleton began her medical leave due to her abdominal surgery, the scandal had a revival when Stephen Colbert mentioned it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
“The rumors are completely false," Hanbury's legal team told an outlet following Colbert's monologue.
"I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert said on the March 12 episode of his late-night show. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”
Colbert's opening monologue was his attempt to joke about the "Where is Kate?" trend that occurred before the future queen announced she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” Colbert continued. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."
When the assertion first hit headlines in 2019, a source close to Kate shared that the comments bothered her.
"Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” a source told a publication.
Kate returned to Instagram on Friday, March 22, to update the public on her health after conspiracy theories spread online about her whereabouts and marriage.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Hanbury and Camilla's photo was shared by Us Weekly.