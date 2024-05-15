Rose Hanbury Spotted With Queen Camilla Months After Shutting Down Prince William Cheating Rumors

"I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert said on the March 12 episode of his late-night show. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Colbert's opening monologue was his attempt to joke about the "Where is Kate?" trend that occurred before the future queen announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” Colbert continued. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."