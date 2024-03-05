Kate Middleton Confirms Next Royal Engagement After Abdominal Surgery Sidelines Her for a Few Months
Kate Middleton recently confirmed she will attend the Trooping the Colour after being spotted in public on Monday, March 4, during her medical leave. The Princess of Wales' team previously said she wouldn't be returning to her role until the spring, which is why the June royal gathering makes sense.
OK! previously reported a rep shrugged off conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales' health once "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep for Kate told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”
Although royalists are curious about Kate's whereabouts, Katie Nicholl told GB News that the brunette beauty is in "no rush" to return to her position.
She also said that the mom-of-three could "talk about her health one day," but she is prioritizing "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."
On Wednesday, January 17, the palace updated the world on Kate's well-being.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
During Kate's recovery period, Prince William will juggle his royal duties and caring for his wife, but the Middleton brood will continue to be an important part of the Wales' support system.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter added.
Jennie Bond speculated that Carole Middleton is “very worried” about Kate, adding that the entrepereneur is “clucking around like a mother hen.”
“I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told an outlet.
"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds," the commentator continued. "They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."