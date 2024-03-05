Kate Middleton Confirms Next Royal Engagement After Abdominal Surgery Sidelines Her for a Few Months

OK! previously reported a rep shrugged off conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales' health once "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep for Kate told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”

Although royalists are curious about Kate's whereabouts, Katie Nicholl told GB News that the brunette beauty is in "no rush" to return to her position.

She also said that the mom-of-three could "talk about her health one day," but she is prioritizing "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."