King Charles Continues to Be a 'Tough' as He Battles Cancer, Stepson Reveals

king charles remains tough cancer battle
Source: MEGA

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

King Charles' stepson Tom Parker-Bowles revealed how he's been hold up amid his cancer battle.

"Cancer, it really is a b------. The King's having the best treatment. He's a great and tough man, and you've just got to get on with it," Parker-Bowles told an outlet.

king charles remains tough cancer battle
Source: MEGA

King Charles returned to public duties in Aprl.

OK! previously reported Charles and Kate Middleton speak frequently due to their shared diagnosis.

“Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person,” an insider revealed when discussing the pair, who both announced they were battling cancer earlier this year.

king charles remains tough cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer around the same time King Charles was.

According to the source, the royals are "really each other's rocks" during this difficult period.

"Kate’s been joining forces with Camilla and His Majesty’s main chief of staff to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever," they continued.

king charles remains tough cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton leaned on King Charles as she underwent chemotherapy.

On September 9, Kate returned to social media to tell fans she is in remission.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

king charles remains tough cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton recently announced she is 'cancer-free.'

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Kate shared more insight into her extended break from the spotlight.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

The Princess of Wales was praised for her honesty.

"Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy," British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told an outlet. "By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters."

"Her transparency not only humanized her but also showed the public her resilience, reinforcing her image as the future of the monarchy," Sacerdoti shared. "The approach, especially using social media, signals a modern royal family. Her video is a massive shift in communication style for the royal family … it gives a hint of how things might operate in the future."

Parker-Bowles spoke to British Vogue.

