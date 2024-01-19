Queen Elizabeth Was Annoyed With Boris Johnson After His Dog Murdered Her Swan
A new biography revealed a royal murder that happened at the hands of Boris Johnson's dog. At the time of the 2020 lockdown, the former Prime Minister used the gardens of Buckingham Palace for walks, and his Jack Russell attacked Queen Elizabeth's swan while enjoying a daily stroll.
“During one such walk, to Johnson’s horror, Carrie’s Jack Russell, named Dilyn, attacked and killed a gosling near the palace pond,” Robert Hardman revealed in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
Although the pet fatally harmed Elizabeth's bird, Johnson “decided that it would be best to say nothing at all." However, according to Hardman, palace staffers informed Her Majesty of the incident.
“I gather Jack Russells don’t go very well with the goslings," the Queen told Johnson.
Hardman's book explored the diplomatic relationships the Queen developed throughout her reign, including when President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited her across the pond.
“For the Bidens, a cherished memory would always be tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in the year before her death,” he penned.
"We went up to her apartment. And I loved her sense of independence,” Jill was quoted saying. “She had a big teapot. And Joe said to her: ‘Here, let me help you.’ The Queen had been quite insistent, however. ‘No, no, no. You sit,’ she told the president. ‘I will serve you.’”
The educator was excited to see Her Majesty's interest in learning about American government and culture.
“Here she was with this big teapot pouring tea and we had the best time because she has such a sense of curiosity,” Jill explained. “She asked all about American politics and what was going on and [the president’s] perceptions of different people and different events.”
Due to the pair's fondness for Her Majesty, they didn't hesitate to commit to being present at her 2022 funeral.
“Joe and I just decided to attend,” Jill said. “We all grew up with the Queen. She was such a big part of our lives. She was just always there and felt like she always would be – a really beautiful, spectacular, amazing woman.”
The Bidens were inspired by Elizabeth's career and legacy, and Joe celebrated her in his White House briefing, which was released when she passed.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," the president wrote. "She defined an era."
Elizabeth dedicated over 70 years of her life to the crown, and Biden applauded her global impact.
"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the former senator explained. "An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth."