Queen Elizabeth Was Annoyed With Boris Johnson After His Dog Murdered Her Swan

“During one such walk, to Johnson’s horror, Carrie’s Jack Russell, named Dilyn, attacked and killed a gosling near the palace pond,” Robert Hardman revealed in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

Although the pet fatally harmed Elizabeth's bird, Johnson “decided that it would be best to say nothing at all." However, according to Hardman, palace staffers informed Her Majesty of the incident.

“I gather Jack Russells don’t go very well with the goslings," the Queen told Johnson.