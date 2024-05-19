King Charles Will 'Never Get Past' Prince Harry 'Berating' Queen Camilla in 'Spare': Source

Former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the failed interaction is something to keep an eye on.

"I don't know why they didn't meet. To me, it seemed odd because obviously, you would have thought that when a family member is in a country, you would make sure you've made a point of going to make appointments with them," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.

"The fact the King said he was extremely busy and yes, he was, he had a garden party in the afternoon, and it's possible that maybe his calendar was very full," he continued. "Sadly, I think it's a sign of how much things have deteriorated and shows you the relationship between them has obviously decreased further, and again, the same with Prince William."