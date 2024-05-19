King Charles Will 'Never Get Past' Prince Harry 'Berating' Queen Camilla in 'Spare': Source
Is this one of the reasons why King Charles and Prince Harry didn't reunite when the latter was in the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games?
According to an insider, the King, 75, “will never get past Harry berating Camilla in Spare” or criticizing the family in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
“Charles is listening to people around him and agreeing that Harry is too much of a thorn in the monarchy’s side,” the insider continued.
Meanwhile, another insider claimed Prince William doesn't want Meghan Markle, 42, or Harry, 39, to get any money from the $34 billion crown estate.
“Charles is not obligated to leave Harry anything, and Camilla and William are urging him not to — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can’t be trusted," said the insider, adding that William is allegedly persuading Charles to cut the California transplants out of his will.
As OK! previously reported, Harry's spokesperson confirmed he would not be meeting with cancer-stricken Charles during his short trip.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the failed interaction is something to keep an eye on.
"I don't know why they didn't meet. To me, it seemed odd because obviously, you would have thought that when a family member is in a country, you would make sure you've made a point of going to make appointments with them," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"The fact the King said he was extremely busy and yes, he was, he had a garden party in the afternoon, and it's possible that maybe his calendar was very full," he continued. "Sadly, I think it's a sign of how much things have deteriorated and shows you the relationship between them has obviously decreased further, and again, the same with Prince William."
Even though the dad-of-two is not on good terms with his family, he is at peace with moving to America with his wife and kids.
“Meghan wants Harry to focus on what they have and their life in California and leave the baggage behind,” added the source. “Unfortunately, Meghan seems to be much better at letting go than Harry is.”
Star spoke to the first source.