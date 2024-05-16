'Difficult' Prince William 'Is Preventing' King Charles and Prince Harry 'From Having a Proper Reconciliation'
Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but the Duke of Sussex and King Charles failed to reunite. Despite Harry sharing that he didn't see his dad due to his schedule, a source claimed Prince William interfered with the duo's meeting.
“There is a public misconception about William and Harry. It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry," a source told an outlet. "This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King."
Harry and William haven't been photographed in the same room since Charles' coronation.
In Spare, Harry painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered, and his various tell-alls impacted the siblings' relationship.
“There is a grain of truth in what she is saying, although William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son," a friend of William and Kate Middleton's said. "But what is true is that Charles’ absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays — however much he would like to."
In a statement, a spokesperson for the veteran confirmed that Charles and Harry wouldn't get together while the duke was in London.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," a spokesperson for Harry stated. "The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet that Charles making William Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps likely hurt the Duke of Sussex.
"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan," Nicholl told an outlet. "You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."
Before leaving The Firm, royalists believed Harry would take on the duty due to his years of working in the armed forces, but he was stripped of his honorary military titles when he left the U.K. in 2020.
"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl added. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."
"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she stated. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."
