Kody Brown Adamant on Reconciling With Ex Janelle: 'It's Been a Dark Time'
Getting back together?
In a recent interview, Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted that he hopes he can work out his marriage with Janelle Brown despite the announcement of the split in December.
Kody told the news outlet he was "very interested in reconciling" with his second wife regardless of their fallout.
"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," the patriarch added. "But I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.'"
The polygamist star has also endured break ups with Christine Brown in November 2021 and Meri Brown in January 2023, however, he still remains married to wife Robyn Brown.
"I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it's still going to be a new normal because it's going to be different from where we've been before," Kody continued. "Because how it was working for us didn't seem like it was quite right. It wasn't whole."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Isn't Focused On 'Dating Anyone' Yet Following Kody Split: Source
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' as a Husband Following 'Painful' Splits
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Getting Back Together With Ex Meri After She Made Him Rice Krispies Treats
He then admitted that he and Janelle are still maneuvering their split and hopes he and the mother of his kids — Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 — may "negotiate [a] reconciliation."
"It's been a dark time but I'm moving forward," he confessed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Any effort I would ever think in that direction would need to be put into my relationship with Janelle and certainly my relationship with Robyn to maintain that relationship as well," he explained, when asked about adding a new relationship to the family.
While Kody eagerly awaits potentially rekindling things with Janelle, the 54-year-old said she doesn't "have any regrets." She also shared that the "experience is what gave us the life that we have now."
"We're all settling into the new path," she noted. "There's only possibilities in front of us."
People reported on Kody and Janelle's statements.