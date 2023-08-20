OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kody Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kody Brown Adamant on Reconciling With Ex Janelle: 'It's Been a Dark Time'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@janellebrown117/Instagram
By:

Aug. 20 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Getting back together?

In a recent interview, Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted that he hopes he can work out his marriage with Janelle Brown despite the announcement of the split in December.

Article continues below advertisement
janelle brown
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle Brown shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah with Kody Brown.

Kody told the news outlet he was "very interested in reconciling" with his second wife regardless of their fallout.

"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," the patriarch added. "But I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.'"

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown was also married to Meri Brown and Christine Brown.

The polygamist star has also endured break ups with Christine Brown in November 2021 and Meri Brown in January 2023, however, he still remains married to wife Robyn Brown.

"I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it's still going to be a new normal because it's going to be different from where we've been before," Kody continued. "Because how it was working for us didn't seem like it was quite right. It wasn't whole."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Christine Brown also left Kody Brown in 2021.

MORE ON:
Kody Brown

He then admitted that he and Janelle are still maneuvering their split and hopes he and the mother of his kids — Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 — may "negotiate [a] reconciliation."

"It's been a dark time but I'm moving forward," he confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Any effort I would ever think in that direction would need to be put into my relationship with Janelle and certainly my relationship with Robyn to maintain that relationship as well," he explained, when asked about adding a new relationship to the family.

While Kody eagerly awaits potentially rekindling things with Janelle, the 54-year-old said she doesn't "have any regrets." She also shared that the "experience is what gave us the life that we have now."

"We're all settling into the new path," she noted. "There's only possibilities in front of us."

People reported on Kody and Janelle's statements.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.