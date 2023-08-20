Kody Brown Adamant on Reconciling With Ex Janelle: 'It's Been a Dark Time'

Kody told the news outlet he was "very interested in reconciling" with his second wife regardless of their fallout.

"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," the patriarch added. "But I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.'"