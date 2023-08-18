'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Details Her Bitter Inner Struggle With Jealousy in Plural Marriage: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person'

Aside from the teachings of their church and the natural, personal struggles that can come with polygamy, Meri also confessed that she was not mature enough to handle plural marriage at such a young age. The TLC star was only 19 years old when she said "I Do," while the father-of-18 was 21 years old at the time.

"When you're 20, 21, 25, 30, whatever, when this is happening, you're not grown up enough," she claimed. "Or maybe it's more not that you're grown up enough, but more that you just don't have the tools in your tool belt to know how to deal with some of these issues."

As OK! previously reported, Meri and Kody confirmed they'd made the decision to end their marriage this past January, following years of relationships struggles.

