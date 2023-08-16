'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' as a Husband Following 'Painful' Splits
Kody Brown appears to have accepted that he played a role in his recent splits.
Over the past two years, three of his spiritual wives — Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52 — have announced the end of their relationships with the Brown family patriarch. Now, the father-of-18 is speaking out about battling through the difficult time.
"It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame," Kody confessed to an outlet in a recent interview. "But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids."
Despite expressing his hurt and bitterness following his first split from Christine in Season 17 of Sister Wives, the 54-year-old admitted that he "could have done a lot better."
However, the former polygamist's only remaining wife, Robyn, 44 — who has long been rumored to be Kody's "favorite" partner since they tied the knot in 2014 — has continued to fiercely defend her husband.
"No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce," she said. "I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody. He’s doing his best."
As OK! previously reported, Christine revealed she'd left Kody back in November 2021. Season 17 documented the turbulent split as Kody, the other sister wives and some of their children struggled with their new normal.
After the explosive finale, Janelle announced that she was also separated from Kody in the follow-up Sister Wives: One on One special. Weeks later, Meri and Kody shared a joint statement confirming their own split.
"We're all settling into the new path," Janelle told the outlet in her interview. "There's only possibilities in front of us."
The premiere of Sister Wives Season 18 is set to air on TLC on Sunday, August 20.
The Brown family spoke with People about their tumultuous few years.