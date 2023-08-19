Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Confesses If Christine Hadn't Left Kody She 'Might've Stayed'
Janelle Brown reflected on her marriage to Kody Brown.
In an interview published on Saturday, August 19, the Sister Wives star opened up about her relationship with Kody before she made the decision to leave him in December 2022.
"It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity," the 54-year-old began, who chose to leave the patriarch after her fellow sister wife Christine Brown had split from him a year before. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation."
"If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed," she explained.
Janelle then spilled the breaking point for the couple's marriage was a massive blowout fight between her and Kody in December 2021.
"This burden came off me, and I thought, 'Wow. Okay, it's over,'" she divulged.
Shortly after Janelle and Kody's breakup, the 54-year-old's relationship with his first wife Meri Brown also fell apart after three decades together.
In January, it was revealed that Meri was leaving Kody after the duo had a "raw and honest" discussion.
"A lot goes into the decision to terminate a 33-year marriage," Meri explained. "I do wish we had some conversations earlier. But I can't live my life with regret."
Meri shared that as the family works through the series of fallouts, she is "keeping the doors open and saying yes." Janelle also expressed hope for her future.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' as a Husband Following 'Painful' Splits
- Surprising Facts Fans May Have Forgotten About 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle & Kody Brown's Marriage
- Kody Brown Says His Marriage To Janelle Brown 'Diluted' His Relationship With Ex Meri Brown
"I don't have any regrets," Janelle said. "The experience is what gave us the life that we have now. I would do it all again."
The reality TV personalities confession comes ahead of the Season 18 premiere of Sister Wives, which will air on Sunday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
As OK! previously reported, while Janelle is still processing her split from Kody, Christine has already moved on as she recently got engaged to fiancé David Woolley.
Christine recently spilled that before she said "yes" to David's proposal she warned him that her and Janelle are a package deal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I told him, I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife," she said in a recent interview. "And everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come too. There's not just me. And he was like, 'OK.'"
People reported on Janelle and Meri's comments.