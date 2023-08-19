Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Confesses If Christine Hadn't Left Kody She 'Might've Stayed'

In an interview published on Saturday, August 19, the Sister Wives star opened up about her relationship with Kody before she made the decision to leave him in December 2022.

Janelle Brown reflected on her marriage to Kody Brown .

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown got married in 1993.

"It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity," the 54-year-old began, who chose to leave the patriarch after her fellow sister wife Christine Brown had split from him a year before. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation."

Janelle then spilled the breaking point for the couple's marriage was a massive blowout fight between her and Kody in December 2021.

"This burden came off me, and I thought, 'Wow. Okay, it's over,'" she divulged.