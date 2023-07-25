'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Confesses She Didn't Have Any Wedding Pictures With Dad Kody Because He Didn't Show Up on Time
Gwendlyn Brown tied the knot with longtime partner Beatriz Queiroz earlier this month, but many fans were left thinking that her father, Kody, snubbed her special day after he didn't appear in any of the family photos from the happy couple's nuptials.
In a recent YouTube Live, Gwendlyn revealed that her father and his only remaining wife, Robyn, both made it to the event — but they were fairly fashionably late.
"My dad and Robyn were just kind of there. They showed up like two hours late and just kind of hung out," the 21-year-old told her followers. "I don’t think there was a moment for my dad to take a picture with me. That’s kind of funny, though. I should have made it happen."
Although Gwendlyn has butted heads with her father in the past — accusing him of emotional and physical abuse, as well as calling him "cowardly" for how he treated her mother, Christine — she confessed it wasn't herself, but some of her guests who were upset that the father-of-18 decided to show up to the festivities.
"Some people were mad that he was there, because they weren’t aware that I was like, 'Yeah you can come,'" she explained. "So a few people were like, 'How dare you show up?' But other than that, it was fine."
"[Those people] didn't say it to his face," she clarified. "Nobody says bad things to people's faces. They just gossip about it behind their backs."
And while the TLC star has also had her fair share of issues with Robyn, Gwendlyn assured viewers that they were cordial at the wedding.
"I gave her a hug, and everyone was like, 'Gwendlyn, that was so shocking!’ and I was like, 'I'm gonna give my guests a hug,'" she said. "I felt like I should extend an olive branch, especially since I haven’t been being the nicest to her on-camera. I was like, 'I’m just going to give her a little cozy hug.'"