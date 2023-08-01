'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Follows Certified 'Narcissistic Abuse Healing Coach' on TikTok After Tumultuous Split From Ex-Husband Kody
Over six months after Meri and Kody Brown announced their decision to end their more than 30-year marriage, the 52-year-old is following a self-proclaimed "narcissistic abuse healing coach" on TikTok.
Alex Scott, a therapy-based social media star who has over 420,000 followers, offers a vast array of videos describing how to identity yourself as a victim of narcissistic abuse and how to heal from the trauma.
According to her website, Alex "hit rock bottom" after being entangled in a narcissistic relationship herself. Despite calling it quits, the experience left her "exhausted" and she "didn't have the self-love to know how to attract an aligned partner, much less feel happy single."
"The common denominator of all my failed relationships was…me and it had me wondering: Why’d I choose my narcissistic ex in the first place?" her website blurb continued.
"I did some heavy self-reflection and realized I had a narcissistic parent and because of that conditioning it led me to choose unhealthy relationships and narcissistic partners," she explained of her personal journey. "Now, I help others just like you who are suffering from narcissistic relationships in their life find healing, support, confidence, and self-love."
Aside from her TikTok videos, Alex offers "Romance Rehab" programs that include live zoom calls, music playlists, journal and workbook prompts and private online courses to help customers overcome their experiences with abuse.
Although it is unclear if Meri simply watches her videos or if she's involved more heavily in her private programs, the mom-of-one is likely taking Alex's advice to heart after her rocky relationship with the Brown family patriarch.
As OK! previously reported, Meri and Kody's marriage struggled for many years — particularly so after a catfishing scandal that left their relationship shattered.
Back in 2015, it was revealed Meri had been involved in an online friendship with a man named "Sam," however, after months of developing a deep, emotional bond, she discovered that the person that she'd been talking to had been a woman the whole time.
Meri made repeated efforts to put the spark back into her relationship with Kody, from planning date nights and making romantic gifts to seeking couples therapy, but it became clear that Kody had no interest in mending the cracks in their marriage. The father-of-18 later often treated her very coldly and he eventually admitted he felt their marriage had "dissolved" after the scandal.
Despite no longer having a romantic relationship, Kody and Meri still considered themselves married, but lived separately for many years until they announced they'd decided to permanently end things in early 2023.