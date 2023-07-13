Kody Brown Calls Himself 'The Devil' as Relationships Fall Apart in Bombshell Season 18 'Sister Wives' Trailer

As Kody comes to accept that their unusual family dynamic has crumbled, he says in a confessional: “I worked so hard to do what was right, and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now."

With tears in his eyes, Kody, 54, says in the beginning of the trailer, “I’m in this bad place with Janelle and Christine’s gone. [I] don’t even know what to do with Meri."