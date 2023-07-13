OK Magazine
Kody Brown Calls Himself 'The Devil' as Relationships Fall Apart in Bombshell Season 18 'Sister Wives' Trailer

By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Kody Brown is bracing for the collapse of his polygamous family in the Season 18 trailer of Sister Wives.

In the teaser released Thursday, July 13, Kody and his exes — Christine, Meri and Janelle — struggle to navigate the uncharted territory of their post-split relationships.

As Kody comes to accept that their unusual family dynamic has crumbled, he says in a confessional: “I worked so hard to do what was right, and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now."

With tears in his eyes, Kody, 54, says in the beginning of the trailer, “I’m in this bad place with Janelle and Christine’s gone. [I] don’t even know what to do with Meri."

The revelation comes almost two years after Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the Brown family patriarch after more than 25 years. Meri and Janelle both confirmed they split from Kody after Season 17 saw their respective spiritual marriages to Kody, whose only remaining wife is Robyn, crumble.

Janelle is seen in the trailer questioning whether the father-of-18 still wants to maintain a “plural family” with her, while Kody's first wife tells him of their own troubles: “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away because, sorry, I still have hope."

Meanwhile, Meri admits she knows her marriage is "done" while talking to Robyn, but when she tells Kody and the 44-year-old that she won't be around” anymore, Robyn breaks down into tears.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives with our kids and our grandkids,” Robyn emotionally says.

Meanwhile, Christine — who is now engaged to David Woolley — seems to have zero doubts about saying goodbye to her old life with Kody, telling him as they sit together at a restaurant: “If you can’t look back [at our relationship] with a sense of humor, what a waste."

Kody can't seem to see Christine's side, confessing in a confessional, “I haven’t been laughing with her leaving.”

Sister Wives season 18 premieres on TLC Sunday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

