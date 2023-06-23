'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Acted as Her 'Bodyguard' on Nashville Trip: 'He's Very Protective of Her'
Her knight in shining armor! Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley hit Nashville for a work event this past weekend alongside Janelle and her oldest daughter, Madison.
The group spent their mini getaway exploring bars, restaurants and other local attractions, but according to a source, the Utah-based construction exec graciously "appeared to act like Christine's bodyguard" for the entire trip.
"Not only was he holding her shopping bags, he was also walking in front of her, protecting her and Maddie from any ongoing traffic," a source spilled to an outlet.
"You can tell he's very protective of her," the source added. "He's always keeping an eye around her and comes off very caring."
This comes after OK! reported that the group was overheard trash talking Kody for several hours while attending the black-tie Plexus event.
"They were definitely talking smack about Kody and the other wives," an insider who witnessed the conversation dished in an interview published earlier this week. "They were having a deep and animated conversation that lasted over three hours."
"At one point, Janelle left because it was getting late, but the three of them gossiped until 11 p.m.," the insider continued, adding that Christine "seemed very heated while talking about Kody. She mentioned he was stressing her out."
Christine and David first announced their whirlwind romance this past Valentine's Day, roughly a year and a half after Christine confirmed that she'd made the decision to leave Kody following more than 25 years of marriage.
The lovebirds shared the happy news that they were engaged in late April and they are currently planning a summer wedding.
The source spoke with The Sun about David being protective of Christine.