OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christine Brown
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Acted as Her 'Bodyguard' on Nashville Trip: 'He's Very Protective of Her'

christine brown hints boyfriend david woolley filming sister wivespp
Source: @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 22 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Her knight in shining armor! Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley hit Nashville for a work event this past weekend alongside Janelle and her oldest daughter, Madison.

The group spent their mini getaway exploring bars, restaurants and other local attractions, but according to a source, the Utah-based construction exec graciously "appeared to act like Christine's bodyguard" for the entire trip.

Article continues below advertisement
christinebrownsw pp
Source: @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

"Not only was he holding her shopping bags, he was also walking in front of her, protecting her and Maddie from any ongoing traffic," a source spilled to an outlet.

"You can tell he's very protective of her," the source added. "He's always keeping an eye around her and comes off very caring."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
christine brown hints boyfriend david woolley filming sister wives
Source: @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

This comes after OK! reported that the group was overheard trash talking Kody for several hours while attending the black-tie Plexus event.

"They were definitely talking smack about Kody and the other wives," an insider who witnessed the conversation dished in an interview published earlier this week. "They were having a deep and animated conversation that lasted over three hours."

"At one point, Janelle left because it was getting late, but the three of them gossiped until 11 p.m.," the insider continued, adding that Christine "seemed very heated while talking about Kody. She mentioned he was stressing her out."

MORE ON:
Christine Brown
Article continues below advertisement
sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

The insider also shared "everyone brought up Meri and Robyn" and that it wasn't "it wasn't in a positive light," revealing that David even joined in, mentioning that when meeting one of Christine and Janelle's former sister wives, the wife in question allegedly kept giving him "weird looks."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Christine and David first announced their whirlwind romance this past Valentine's Day, roughly a year and a half after Christine confirmed that she'd made the decision to leave Kody following more than 25 years of marriage.

The lovebirds shared the happy news that they were engaged in late April and they are currently planning a summer wedding.

The source spoke with The Sun about David being protective of Christine.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.