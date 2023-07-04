'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Confesses She's Still Learning to Trust Herself After Her Divorce
Meri Brown reflected on her personal journey with trust in a heartfelt TikTok shared late last week.
The Sister Wives star revealed on Thursday, June 29, that she is still in the process of learning to trust herself, often falling into the trap of letting "other people's opinions or behaviors influence" what she knows to be the truth, leading to episodes of self doubt.
"And that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else," she wrote in the caption for the clip. "YOU are your best judge, because only YOU know what you need, want, deserve. TRUST yourself through your process!"
In the video itself, Meri referenced the phrase "trust is transparency and consistency over time," noting that there can be truth in the quote when someone is talking about building a relationship with others, but it's a different situation when someone is working on "the trust that you have for yourself."
"It’s almost about having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do, because ultimately, when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it’s gonna give you more power in the long run," she explained.
The 52-year-old also appeared to hint at her split from estranged ex Kody, 54, musing that there are times it's easy to be focused on trusting others "to not leave you" or to "follow through on their word."
However, according to the mom-of-one — who shares Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — it's much more important to learn to trust yourself "to be able to handle it when they don’t act as you think they should."
Fans rushed to the comments section to shower the TLC personality with words of love and support, with one writing, "You look so much more vibrant and happy without Kody. Too bad he wouldn't appreciate what he had in you."
"So glad you are enjoying your life, Meri," a second fan penned. "I know it’s a process, but I love that you have separated yourself from all of the drama. When you pull away, that’s when you can heal."
Kody and Meri tied the knot in 1990 and share one child together.
After several years of ups and downs documented in their hit reality show, the pair announced in January that they had decided to permanently end their relationship.