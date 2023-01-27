Kourtney Kardashian Dragged For Wearing Balmain Nude Illusion Dress: 'This Looks Ridiculous'
After Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a nude illusion dress, fans were quick to weigh in on her outfit choice.
"If you’d like to make a call please hang up and try again ☎️," the 43-year-old captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing the Balmain fit, which featured a naked female figure on the front and winged angels on the back.
The star's followers quickly flocked to the comments section. One person wrote, "Sorry to say, but this looks ridiculous," while another said, "This dress makes me uncomfortable.. the back is nice but the front.. nah."
A third person fumed, "You people have tons of money and wear the worst clothes ever," while a fourth person added, "Trying to figure out why her belly button is misplaced 😂😂😂 oh it’s her dress! 😂."
However, some people appreciated the interesting look. "Being mrs barker looks good on you," one person said, referring to her husband, Travis Barker.
"It’s giving glowing and showing 😍😍😍," another wrote.
The Poosh founder, who married the Blink-182 rocker, 47, in Las Vegas and then California and Italy, isn't the only Kardashian to have a fashion mishap this week.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner was slammed for wearing a lion's head on her black dress during Paris Fashion Week.
"There are times when you just say no. This was one of them," one person said, while another said, "I thought animal cruelty was outt fashion😢 Real or not it looks soo wrong."
"But why. Why why why even imitate this. I’m thankful it’s faux but the imagery is still disturbing," a third upset user shared. A fourth person chimed in, writing, "Bad call on this one Kylie."
Jenner, 25, then sported a blue dress and pink sequin boots, which didn't go over well with her fans, either.
One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."
A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."