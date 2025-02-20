Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Renovating Her Home to Give It 'New Energy' as 'Blending' Family With Travis Barker Took 'a Lot of Adjusting'
Kourtney Kardashian admitted blending her and husband Travis Barker's families together hasn't been entirely smooth sailing.
On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mom-of-four — who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick and Rocky, 15 months, with the Blink 182 drummer — revealed she was renovating her entire home so that everyone "can fit."
She clarified the property had to comfortably house "me and my kids, my husband and three bonus kids," referring Barker's daughter Alabama, 19, son Landon, 21, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 25.
Kardashian added that she wanted the updated space to have "new energy and new vibes."
While the renovations are underway, Kardashian has been living at Barker's home.
"Yeah I’ve been there since November, since Rocky was born. I feel like blending, in the beginning, is a lot of adjusting for each person," she continued. "Us in their space and then us being out of our space and into a new space."
She noted that her stepchildren have lived in their lavish home "for their whole lives" and her own kids lived in her house for the past 10 years when they weren't with their dad, so it's different living together.
"It is change but I think we’re at a really amazing place with it," she said. "I really want to get it to where our family can enjoy our house. I think all the kids will kind of always have a room at both houses. I’m definitely making space for everyone."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Barker's whirlwind relationship — and eventual blended family of nine — began when they went public with their romance in early 2021. Later that year, they made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the 2021 MTV VMAs.
One month later, Barker popped the question on a romantic beach getaway and she said yes! They tied the knot in 2022 and later welcomed their son, Rocky, in late 2023.
Earlier this month, Barker gushed it was "amazing" to be a dad again at 49 years old.
"I loved it when I did it the first time and I love it now," he said. "It’s the best. He’s the coolest little boy. He sleeps all night for 10 hours and he’s up all day playing drums and guitar. I couldn’t be happier."