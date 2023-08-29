'Shame on You': Kris Jenner's 'Ridiculous' Appearance in Heavily Filtered Video Outrages Fans
Fans are eager to see Kris Jenner's natural beauty — without any filters or fine tuning!
On Monday, August 28, the 67-year-old's makeup artist Samer Khouzami uploaded a video of Jenner posing with a full face of makeup, however, social media users quickly noticed the clip was seemingly edited with an extreme filter, drastically altering the mom-of-six's appearance.
"The momager @krisjenner for todays #glam," the makeup artist captioned the post of Jenner, who wore a black and white polka dot blouse and large silver hoop earrings.
Jenner seemed to approve of the head-turning video, as she re-shared it to her Instagram Story alongside a sweet message, stating, "love you @samerkhouzami."
The video quickly caught the attention of Instagram users, as thousands began flocking to the comments section to share their shocked reactions to the questionable clip.
"Is this AI?" several users asked, as one joked: "This looks like Kim [Kardashian] dressing up as Kris!"
"Ok now remove the glaringly obvious filter 🤡," one person demanded, while another pleaded, "she is stunning — but please show us this look without the ridiculous filter though? She doesn’t need it."
Many individuals grew outright angry that Jenner was promoting the power of filters and editing to her audience.
"Disgusting that you’re using a filtered video as though you are THAT flawless. It should be a law that you HAVE to disclose filters. You’re doing a disservice to not only the little girls and teens across the world, but your own daughters and grand babies. Shame on you," one hater ranted.
Another agreed, stating: "We already know Kris doesn’t actually look like this makeup or no makeup, when are y’all gonna stop using these ridiculous filters on her making her look weirder and weirder, she would get a lot more respect if she embraced her true skin and nothings wrong with that."
"Girl shame, show your natural skin. You're stating its not okay to grow older and u have to hide your skin with harsh filters to be accepted and feel beautiful when that’s not true," a critic ridiculed. "Like we all know you don’t look like that so why do you even bother for? Aging is a beautiful thing and u should wear it proudly. It’s okay."