OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kris Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

'Shame on You': Kris Jenner's 'Ridiculous' Appearance in Heavily Filtered Video Outrages Fans

kris jenner filtered video ridiculous makeup artist
Source: @samerkhouzami/Instagram
By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fans are eager to see Kris Jenner's natural beauty — without any filters or fine tuning!

On Monday, August 28, the 67-year-old's makeup artist Samer Khouzami uploaded a video of Jenner posing with a full face of makeup, however, social media users quickly noticed the clip was seemingly edited with an extreme filter, drastically altering the mom-of-six's appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner filtered video ridiculous makeup artist
Source: @samerkhouzami/Instagram

Kris Jenner was slammed after her makeup artist shared a heavily filtered video of her face via Instagram.

"The momager @krisjenner for todays #glam," the makeup artist captioned the post of Jenner, who wore a black and white polka dot blouse and large silver hoop earrings.

Jenner seemed to approve of the head-turning video, as she re-shared it to her Instagram Story alongside a sweet message, stating, "love you @samerkhouzami."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @samerkhouzami/Instagram

Kris Jenner's makeup artist Samer Khouzami uploaded the filtered footage of the matriarch's glam.

The video quickly caught the attention of Instagram users, as thousands began flocking to the comments section to share their shocked reactions to the questionable clip.

"Is this AI?" several users asked, as one joked: "This looks like Kim [Kardashian] dressing up as Kris!"

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner filtered video ridiculous makeup artist
Source: @samerkhouzami/Instagram

Fans begged Jenner to ditch the filters and excessive makeup and showcase her natural beauty.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

"Ok now remove the glaringly obvious filter 🤡," one person demanded, while another pleaded, "she is stunning — but please show us this look without the ridiculous filter though? She doesn’t need it."

Many individuals grew outright angry that Jenner was promoting the power of filters and editing to her audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

kris jenner filtered video ridiculous makeup artist
Source: @samerkhouzami/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family have frequently faced backlash for creating unrealistic beauty standards.

Article continues below advertisement

"Disgusting that you’re using a filtered video as though you are THAT flawless. It should be a law that you HAVE to disclose filters. You’re doing a disservice to not only the little girls and teens across the world, but your own daughters and grand babies. Shame on you," one hater ranted.

Another agreed, stating: "We already know Kris doesn’t actually look like this makeup or no makeup, when are y’all gonna stop using these ridiculous filters on her making her look weirder and weirder, she would get a lot more respect if she embraced her true skin and nothings wrong with that."

Source: OK!

"Girl shame, show your natural skin. You're stating its not okay to grow older and u have to hide your skin with harsh filters to be accepted and feel beautiful when that’s not true," a critic ridiculed. "Like we all know you don’t look like that so why do you even bother for? Aging is a beautiful thing and u should wear it proudly. It’s okay."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.