Kris Jenner Reveals Late Husband Robert Kardashian Used to Play Tennis With Convicted Murderer Erik Menendez
Kris Jenner dropped a bombshell on the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians.
When Kim Kardashian announced tv producer Ryan Murphy was debuting a new series on Erik and Lyle Menendez, Kris admitted she had a personal connection to the controversial convicted murderers.
"Oh my God. You know I knew those guys? In the 80s?" the 69-year-old momager asked. "I knew the kids because Erik used to come over and play tennis with your dad on the weekends."
In a confessional, Kim, 44, revealed she remembered discussing the case with her late father and famed lawyer Robert Kardashian.
"The trial, I think, happened when I was, like, 13, so there were big cases that I would love to talk to my Dad about and so this was one of them," she shared. "Now, being older and seeing it from a different lens, 35 years later, and knowing what I know now about the system, I just have a whole different outlook on it."
As OK! previously reported, Erik and Lyle were convicted of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1996. They were sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The brothers — who were 18 years old and 21 years old respectively at the time of the slayings — claimed they killed their parents after suffering years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by their father from very young ages, making their sentence controversial among true crime fans and others who followed the case — including Kim.
The 44-year-old published an essay in October 2024 calling for the Menendez brothers' sentences to be "reconsidered."
"I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men," she wrote. "The killings are not excusable. I want to make that clear. Nor is their behavior before, during or after the crime. But we should not deny who they are today in their 50s."
Last year, a source spilled Kim also hopes to remain in contact with the brothers if they are released from prison.
"She’s had deep, intellectual conversations with Erik and Lyle and she genuinely believes in them," a source dished. "They’re not just a cause for her, she considers them friends and when they do get out, which she believes will happen soon, they’ll be like fish out of water."