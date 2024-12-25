True Crime Shockers: Latest Twists in America's Most Gripping Cases

The Menendez brothers "have paid their debt to society" and should be freed after spending nearly 35 years behind bars, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón declared on October 24.

New evidence appears to corroborate Lyle and Erik's claims that they killed out of fear and in self-defense after a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse suffered at the hands of their parents, José and Kitty. Days later, Lyle and Erik's lawyer reportedly filed documents in California asking Governor Gavin Newsom to grant clemency to the brothers — which would free them instantly.

When Lyle, 56, and Erik, 54, stood trial, "the world was not ready to believe boys could be raped or that young men could be victims of sexual violence. Today we know better," said Kitty's sister Joan VanderMolen, 93, who, along with other family members, has long supported the brothers' claims that they only killed after years of being molested by their father with their mother's knowledge. "No jury today would issue such a harsh sentence without taking their trauma into account."