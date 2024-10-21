Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'

Did Khloé Kardashian just show off her Photoshopping skills?

In new photos the Hulu star, 40, posted on Friday, October 18, Kris Jenner's hands showed her true age while sitting alongside her youngest daughter and her son, Tatum, on a ride at Disneyland.

"✨ Disneyland ✨," the mom-of-two captioned the sweet snaps of her daughter, True, son Tatum and niece Dream prancing around the amusement park in California.