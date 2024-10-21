Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
Did Khloé Kardashian just show off her Photoshopping skills?
In new photos the Hulu star, 40, posted on Friday, October 18, Kris Jenner's hands showed her true age while sitting alongside her youngest daughter and her son, Tatum, on a ride at Disneyland.
"✨ Disneyland ✨," the mom-of-two captioned the sweet snaps of her daughter, True, son Tatum and niece Dream prancing around the amusement park in California.
However, people couldn't help but zoom in on Kris' hands, which looked wrinkled compared to her smooth face.
"I think the point is her face doesn’t look like that. It’s Photoshop. She just forgot to do her hands," one person wrote, while another said, "I mean… we all know her real age. It’s not shocking. And it’s really obvious she edits her pics. So whatever who really cares at this point lol."
Meanwhile, others loved the family outing.
One person wrote, "These are great pics 🤍I love them all 🙏🏻❤️. Thank you for sharing Khloe #Iloveyou," while another said, "Awww!! Tatum in the car and he and True hugging 🤗 ❤️."
A third person added, "This is so cute and you look amazing love the darker color!!! 🤍🤍🤍."
A third person added: "if my hands look like that, but my face looks like that… i literally won’t give a f--- about my hands LMAO," while a fourth stated: Wow 😮 The contrast of seeing Kris' face and then seeing her hand."
A fifth person wrote: "Kris' hand though … doesn’t match her face."
This is hardly the first time the Good American co-founder has been accused of editing her pictures.
As OK! previously reported, on Valentine's Day this past year, she shared photos of herself and her kids celebrating the holiday at home, but one snap of the cat had fans talking.
"In other pics the eyes are bright green, these eyes are turquoise blue!" one person wrote of the pet, whose name is Grey Kitty.
"You can see the inconsistencies and blurs on the whiskers," another person added.
"Did she FaceTune off the whiskers?" a third person asked, with a fourth joking, "Even the cat got work done."
The reality starlet previously shared how constantly being pulled apart by critics has made her turn to tweaking pictures.
"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world," she stated in 2021.
"It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told that I couldn’t have done it all through hard work and I must have paid for it all," she added.