Kristen Lee Gutoskie Felt a 'Level of Pressure' Playing 'Octomom' Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman in New Lifetime Movie: 'I Wanted to Do Her Story Justice'

Kristen Lee Gutoskie became a mom herself when she gave birth to her beautiful son in June 2023 — but nothing could have prepared her for playing the role of "Octomom" Natalie "Nadya" Suleman in Lifetime's new movie.

Ahead of the premiere of I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story on Saturday, March 8, Gutoskie sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! to reflect on what it was like to portray the mother-of-14 — who became a cultural phenomenon in 2009 after giving birth to the world's first surviving octuplets through assisted reproductive technology.