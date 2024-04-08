OK Magazine
'We're Going With the Flow': Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes Says They've 'Talked' About Having Kids

Apr. 7 2024

Less than one week after Kristin Cavallari admitted she's thinking about having kids with boyfriend Mark Estes, the TikTok star weighed in on the remarks and where he stands.

"That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now," the 24-year-old told Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, in Austin, Texas.

"But we definitely have had the talk, obviously," Estes, who posed alongside his co-creators, Kade Wilcox and Campbell Winterburn, at the event, added.

Though the blonde beauty, 37, was not in attendance, Estes couldn't help but gush about their relationship.

"I'm really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot, that's what we're gonna run with," Estes shared. "She's a smokeshow, too, so..."

mark estes reacts kristin cavallari baby comment
Source: CBS; CMT

Mark Estes attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7.

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who started messaging with one another on Instagram, debuted their romance a few months ago, but they seem to be happier than ever.

So much so, the Laguna Beach alum isn't opposed to growing her brood in the future.

"The one thing, I'm not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over," she shared on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of her "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari" podcast. "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."

mark estes reacts kristin cavallari baby comment
Source: @MARKESTES_1/INSTAGRAM

The pair debuted their romance earlier this year.

"Yeah, I have to. It's become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say… If it's gonna last, I would have to have a kid. I'm good at making babies. Why stop now?" she replied when her bestie Justin Anderson asked her if she was serious about having another child.

mark estes reacts kristin cavallari baby comment
Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM

Kristin Cavallari said she's 'mulling over' having kids with Mark Estes.

The Very Cavallari alum — who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, plus daughter Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler — said her tots even approve.

"My kids are old enough where they could help. That would be nice," she explained. "If I had another one, obviously, it would be my last, so I would really just take it all in and enjoy it. I did that with Saylor because I thought she would be my last, but I think it would be different now. Because I had all three of mine so close together, it was pure chaos. I blacked out for those years. I don't even remember it. Whereas now I would enjoy it."

mark estes reacts kristin cavallari baby comment
Source: @MARKESTES_1/INSTAGRAM

The reality star shares three kids with her ex Jay Cutler.

Cavallari recently clapped back at criticism she's received since dating Estes.

"By knowing that everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me. It's for PR! I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you! Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh," she said of tuning out the negativity.

