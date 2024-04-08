'We're Going With the Flow': Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes Says They've 'Talked' About Having Kids

Less than one week after Kristin Cavallari admitted she's thinking about having kids with boyfriend Mark Estes, the TikTok star weighed in on the remarks and where he stands.

"That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now," the 24-year-old told Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, in Austin, Texas.

"But we definitely have had the talk, obviously," Estes, who posed alongside his co-creators, Kade Wilcox and Campbell Winterburn, at the event, added.