Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Toned Tummy During Her Vacation: Hot Photos
Kristin Cavallari is one hot mama!
The Laguna Beach alum, 38, gave fans a peek into her dreamy beach getaway with her three kids and close friends on social media.
In a new batch of vacation photos, Cavallari flaunted her toned tummy in a barely-there bikini, accessorized with a straw hat, oversized shades and white Chloe slides while striking a pose against a powder blue-colored backdrop.
But it wasn’t just about the glam — the reality star also shared heartwarming moments with her kids: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9.
In one playful snap, the family hit a waterslide together, while another photo showed her besties, including hairstylist Justin Anderson and model Austin Rhodes, all smiles by the pool.
In one more laid-back moment, the Very Cavallari star glowed while posing in front of a local grill shack.
“Vacation mode with this Motley Crue,” she captioned the carousel.
Naturally, her fans filled the comments section with questions, admiration and a little envy.
“As a single mom, how do you do it all? You inspire me in so many ways to be a better me for my boys,” one mom wrote. “I never knew divorce would take a toll on so many different aspects of my life.”
Another fan begged to know, “Where is the bathing suit from?! 🔥🔥”
A third joked, “Imagine being a kid getting invited to vacation w your friend and it’s this iconic crew.”
And of course, others wanted to know her secrets. “Sooo what is your gym routine, babes?!?! 🔥🔥🔥” one asked.
Another eagle-eyed follower noticed a necklace with the number “3” and wondered what it meant. One fan responded, “For her kids.”
The post comes shortly after the blonde babe opened up about a deeply personal family issue.
"I cut my dad, [Dennis Cavallari], out of my life, which has been one of the best things I've ever done,” she revealed during the June 24 episode of Harry Jowsey’s "Boyfriend Material" podcast.
She explained, “He crossed the line with one of my boys and that's a dealbreaker for me. Especially when he had zero accountability, no apology. He traumatized my kids and I have no room for that in my life, and so that was it.”
Kristin went on to say her father made no effort to fix things.
"As a mom, if I had a kid and I was really f----- up with my kid and they wanted to cut me out of their life, I would do everything imaginable to not let that happen,” she said. “My dad in a lot of ways was like, ‘Okay.’ Like, he hasn't tried.”
She didn’t hold back, calling her dad a “major narcissist” who blamed her for everything that went down.
"I'm the a-------, it's my fault for what he did to my son,” she claimed. “So, it's been a good thing to cut him out of my life."
As a parent herself, Kristin’s been focused on her kids, especially since her split from Jay Cutler in 2020.
"I never felt like I was number one with my parents," she admitted during a June episode of her E! series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. “So that was always a big deal for me to make sure that my kids knew they were the priority.”