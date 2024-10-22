Kristin Cavallari Hopes Ex-Husband Jay Cutler 'Gets the Help He Needs' After DUI and Gun Possession Arrest
Kristin Cavallari has spoken out about ex-husband Jay Cutler's Thursday, October 17, DUI arrest.
The blonde beauty made a brief statement about the subject before kicking off the Tuesday, October 22, episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast.
"I do, of course, wish Jay the best and hope he gets the help he needs," the reality star, 37, expressed. "But that's all I will be saying about it."
The exes — who share sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, as well as daughter Saylor, 8 — married in 2013 but split in 2020, with the divorce being finalized in 2022.
As OK! reported, the NFL alum, 41, was booked at the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee after being arrested for a DUI following "a minor traffic collision the city of Franklin."
Other charges included failure to exercise due care to avoid collision, violation of implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence, per online records.
"The investigation suggests that Cutler rear-ended another vehicle," police explained in a press release. "During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."
Officers discovered the dad-of-three "had two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol."
The former quarterback was released later that day on a $5,000 bond.
Cutler has stayed mostly out of the spotlight since retiring from the NFL and the conclusion of his ex's series Very Cavallari. On the other hand, the Uncommon James founder has been an open book about her personal life.
In fact, on a June episode of her podcast, the Laguna Beach alum recalled how the stress of their troubled marriage took a toll on her physically.
"I was very thin," she said. "I’ll put it into perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now."
"The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out. I look back at photos from that time period and I’m like, ‘holy s---.’ I was rail f------- thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s---. I think I look so much better now," Cavallari confessed. "And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."