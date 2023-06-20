Kristin Davis Worries 'And Just Like That' Fans May Be 'Disappointed' by Kim Cattrall's Cameo
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are spilling their thoughts on estranged Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall making a quick cameo in Season 2 of And Just Like That.
As OK! reported, Cattrall decided to appear in one episode of the show despite their falling out, though she didn't actually film with any of the women.
While there's clearly still tension between the actresses, Parker didn't have anything negative to say when asked about Cattrall's return as Samantha Jones.
"We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've, you know, approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back," she explained in a new interview. "It's been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy."
Costar Davis offered a little more detail into the situation.
"I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her," said Davis. "That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed."
The brunette beauty also touched on how the dynamic between all of the core four characters sort of imitates reality.
"I think that sometimes you really do have friends in life who are very different from you. And I think that's great. Right?... And I think that's what was was great about the four of us, because obviously, Charlotte had a really different perspective than Samantha, and Carrie and Miranda at times," she spilled.
"All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do," continued Davis. "I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily. Those are kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for."
