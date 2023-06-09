Kroy Biermann Relaxes in His and Kim Zolciak's Pool After 'Struggling' Through 10-Mile Run as Exes' Nasty Divorce Battle Rages On
Kroy Biermann is focusing on fitness as his divorce from Kim Zolciak seems to keep getting messier.
On Thursday, June 8, the former NFL athlete documented his 9.72 mile run in the span of just under 2 hours.
"Yo, I’m struggling," Biermann confessed to the camera in a video shared to his Instagram Story.
"Alright y’all. This is so f****** tough. Excuse my French. I’m almost done," the sweaty star admitted in a second clip.
Eventually, Biermann completed his run and headed back to his Georgia home, which he still lives in with his estranged wife, to cool off with a brief swim.
"I’m in my pool trying to get my legs back," the Don't Be Tardy star told his fans in another upload. "They are jello, cramping. I’ve got half sports drink, half water and a big jug of water," he added, panning the camera to his two beverages while sitting poolside with only the bottom-half of his body dipped into the water.
The challenging run allowed Biermann to do some self-reflecting, which he opened up about to his supporters.
"I hit probably three walls on that run where I wanted to quit. I’m so proud of myself for pushing through and finding new barriers that I can break and expand in my mind and where I'm going. It was great y’all," the retired athlete expressed, causing his fans to flood the comments section of his workout summary with uplifting thoughts.
"It’s so nice to see you posting things you never posted things when you were married… Seems to me that she was pretty controlling and wouldn’t let you go on social media… I’m just putting that out there… Welcome," one admirer wrote, shading his relationship with Zolciak.
Another agreed, adding: "Good for you!!! I honestly never thought Kim was for you. You are a doll, outdoorsy, an athlete and a guys guy! You can do a million times better with someone that has all your same interests! I seriously never understood you with her. She’s so into herself and not an athlete, outdoorsy, likes to swim or actually do anything but get injections… you will find your person!! She did you a favor!"
Biermann and Zolciak filed separate petitions for divorce at the beginning of May, and are fighting for custody of their four youngest children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
The duo also shares Zolciak's biological daughters Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21, whom Biermann adopted in 2013.