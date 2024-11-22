Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley End Season 14 on a 'High Note' After 'Bumpy' Friendship: 'We'll Keep Pushing Forward'

“It’s very important to note that the issues in our friendship were a year or two on, and there was a series of events in that time, over a sustained period of time, that led me to feel like, ‘OK, I’m done. Enough is enough,’” Kemsley explained. “Sharing the text message with Erika in my trailer was [me] confiding in a friend that I was feeling like one of my best friends was not even treating me as if we were friends any longer. So it was very justified in my mind.”

The former child star did not hold back about how hurt she was by Kemsley. "I did not know at that time that she read my text message, and that was private, and I was really shocked by that. She’s someone who I care about and her family. It’s going to take me a minute [to forgive her]. Honestly, I was really surprised by that," she said during an Amazon Live in February. "In all the years of doing this show — fourteen years there now — I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private. I’m not someone who likes to hold onto any anger or negativity but I do need a minute."