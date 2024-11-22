or
Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley End Season 14 on a 'High Note' After 'Bumpy' Friendship: 'We'll Keep Pushing Forward'

Composite photo of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.
Source: BRAVO

Reconciliation may be on the horizon for former besties Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

There may be hope for Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley to be friends again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member's huge fallout shocked Bravo fans during Season 13. However, according to Richards, 55, the former besties may have a positive future ahead.

kyle richards dorit kemsley end season high note bumpy friendship
Source: BRAVO

Kyle Richards said there may be hope for her friendship with Dorit Kemsley.

"It has been bumpy. You will definitely see that throughout the season, but I think we ended on a high note, and I do think we’ll keep pushing forward," the Halloween actress said of Kemsley, 48, in a recent interview. "There’s a lot of love there!"

The fashion designer also sees their relationship going in a better direction. “This season you’re just seeing us face the issues that we’ve had for a while now. What I hope for Kyle and I in the future is that we can overcome our issues and that we both want a stronger friendship," Kemsley said in an interview.

kyle richards dorit kemsley end season high note bumpy friendship
Source: WWHL/BRAVO

Kyle Richards claimed Season 14 of 'RHOBH' ends on a 'high note.'

During the Season 13 reunion, the mother-of-two opened up to Erika Jayne about her issues with Richards and showed their text message exchange on camera. "There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Kemsley said. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative it was so calculated.”

In a separate interview, the swimsuit designer claimed the issues between herself and the OG started long before their issues were revealed on camera.

kyle richards dorit kemsley end season high note bumpy friendship
Source: BRAVO

Dorit Kemsley claimed her issues with Kyle Richards started long before they brought their feud on camera.

“It’s very important to note that the issues in our friendship were a year or two on, and there was a series of events in that time, over a sustained period of time, that led me to feel like, ‘OK, I’m done. Enough is enough,’” Kemsley explained. “Sharing the text message with Erika in my trailer was [me] confiding in a friend that I was feeling like one of my best friends was not even treating me as if we were friends any longer. So it was very justified in my mind.”

The former child star did not hold back about how hurt she was by Kemsley. "I did not know at that time that she read my text message, and that was private, and I was really shocked by that. She’s someone who I care about and her family. It’s going to take me a minute [to forgive her]. Honestly, I was really surprised by that," she said during an Amazon Live in February. "In all the years of doing this show — fourteen years there now — I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private. I’m not someone who likes to hold onto any anger or negativity but I do need a minute."

kyle richards dorit kemsley end season high note bumpy friendship
Source: BRAVO

Kyle Richards did not shy away from how deeply Dorit Kemsley hurt her.

Life & Style conducted the interview with Richards and Kemsley.

Deadline conducted the second interview with Kemsley.

