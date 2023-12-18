New Couple Alert? Mauricio Umansky Seen Leaving Dinner With Influencer Alexandria Wolfe Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

As OK! previously reported, the Halloween actress broke down about the end of her romance with Umanksy earlier this year. "This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly," she explained during a Sunday, November 5, panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas.

"Obviously, that's what I want," Richards said to the crowd before bursting into tears. "I do appreciate all of your support."

In a separate interview, the former boutique owner explained of this challenging period, "I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good."