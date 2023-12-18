New Couple Alert? Mauricio Umansky Seen Leaving Dinner With Influencer Alexandria Wolfe Amid Separation From Kyle Richards
Mauricio Umansky appears to have a new lady by his side!
On Sunday, December 17, the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, was photographed leaving a restaurant in Aspen, Colo., alongside influencer Alexandria Wolfe, 33, months after his separation from Kyle Richards.
In the photos, Umansky was all smiles alongside the fashion designer — who took her strappy black pumps off and carried them to go barefoot — as they left dinner together in the snowy mountain town.
The outing comes as insiders say The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, has not been thrilled with the real estate broker being seen with multiple women.
"He's already acting like the most eligible bachelor in town," an insider close to Richards — who has been married to Umansky for 27 years — claimed while adding that she's "still stewing over" the romance rumors about her estranged husband and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.
"They agreed to separate with the best of intentions, but things have turned ugly," the source alleged of the reality television stars.
As OK! previously reported, the Halloween actress broke down about the end of her romance with Umanksy earlier this year. "This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly," she explained during a Sunday, November 5, panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas.
"Obviously, that's what I want," Richards said to the crowd before bursting into tears. "I do appreciate all of your support."
In a separate interview, the former boutique owner explained of this challenging period, "I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good."
In July, the former couple addressed the speculation about their union after numerous reports surfaced about them separating. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they wrote in a joint statement.
"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they concluded.
