Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Hanging in There' as They Work Through Their Marital Issues

As OK! previously reported, Bravo fans were stunned after reports surfaced in July that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pair had separated after 27 years together. The alleged estranged pair addressed the speculation in a joint statement on Instagram, writing in part, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

But that didn't mean all was well between Umansky and Richards. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they added.