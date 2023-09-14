Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Hanging in There' as They Work Through Their Marital Issues
Mauricio Umansky is updating the world on the state of his marriage to Kyle Richards.
Before making history as the first Real Housewives husband to compete on Dancing With the Stars, the real estate broker opened up about the rumors surrounding his decades-long union with the Halloween actress following their alleged separation.
"You know, we're hanging in there, we're working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we're just taking it day by day," Umansky revealed. "We're trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that's going on. So we're trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves."
Despite the public pressure thrust upon them, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member — who will hit the dance floor for Season 32 of the hit competition show with partner Emma Slater — confirmed, "I can tell you we are both happy."
As OK! previously reported, Bravo fans were stunned after reports surfaced in July that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pair had separated after 27 years together. The alleged estranged pair addressed the speculation in a joint statement on Instagram, writing in part, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
But that didn't mean all was well between Umansky and Richards. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they added.
- Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Spotted 'Playfully Touching' During 'Very Intimate' Outing at Parisian Café
- 'Corny' Mauricio Umansky Slammed for Joining 'DWTS' Amid Kyle Richards Split: 'Not Interested'
- 'I'm So Neutral': Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Shocking Separation
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Rumors of trouble in paradise began earlier this year as the former child star grew increasingly close with country star Morgan Wade. Despite denying they are anything more than friends, the two were allegedly spotted getting cozy in Paris over the weekend.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Umansky.