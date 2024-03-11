'Where Is He?': Timothée Chalamet's Absence at 2024 Oscars Sparks Concern From Fans
Movie star Timothée Chalamet is always a red carpet standout at an awards show, which is why fans were both confused and disappointed that the actor didn't attend the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.
"Where is he? Where's Timothee. We want to know plz [sic]," one person tweeted, while another wrote on social media, "Where tf is timothee #oscars."
"WHERE IS TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET #Oscars2024," another passionate fan penned on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Though Chalamet, 28, wasn't nominated at this year's show, he did receive a nod at the 2018 Oscars show and was present at this year's Golden Globes.
His snub comes amid rumors that he and Kylie Jenner, 26, may have split after nearly a year of dating, as the two haven't been seen together since January, which is when he attended the 2024 Golden Globes with the reality star.
Breakup rumors intensified after the makeup mogul refused to mention the Call Me by Your Name lead in her recent interview with The New York Times.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the chat, a journalist asked for a comment on fans' claims that she's changed her style since dating the NYC native, to which she replied, "I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things."
The pair first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and though some fans thought they were an odd couple, an insider claimed earlier this year that their love is the real deal.
“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider spilled. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
In January, a separate source noted that both of the stars' inner circles approved of the relationship.
"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider spilled. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."
An additional insider revealed Chalamet has indeed met the brunette bombshell's two kids — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
“He’s great with them," the source shared. "They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”