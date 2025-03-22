or
Kylie Jenner's Assets Pop Out of Her White Tank Top While Showing Off Glossy Pout — See the Hot Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is not afraid to show off her figure to her 394 million followers on Instagram.

March 22 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner stuns, yet again!

On Friday, March 21, The Kardashians star, 27, showed off her assets in a video and photo, where she gave the camera a perfect pout.

In the clip, the brunette beauty posed with her chest was on display in a tight white tank top. The star gave a seductive stare as she flaunted her figure and wore her dark locks in a half up half down style.

In the snapshot, the celeb wore the same low-cut shirt while applying a gloss to her pink lips.

As OK! previously reported, the jaw-dropping uploads came after Jenner received criticism for a recent video of herself promoting Khy’s latex collection.

In the footage, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott — donned the skin-tight cleavage-baring red dress while claiming she’d wear the item for any and every occasion.

"I would wear this outfit to the [club]. I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would take this outfit to take business meetings," the reality TV star alleged. "I feel very snatched in this outfit."

Some of Jenner’s 394 million Instagram followers expressed their disapproval of the millionaire’s statement.

"Pls don't wear that to your kids' school. Pls for the love of God don't😢😢😢," one user stated, while another added, "Pick up your kids from school. This is totally insane."

A third echoed: "If you pick up your kids in that they’re cooked lmao good thing you don’t and got nannies and drivers."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared photos of herself in other items from the collection, including a photoshoot in a short red dress, in which she honored late hairstylist and pal Jesus Guerrero.

"It was hard for me to let go of these photos because it was one of the last few times @jesushair touched my hair. We had such a fun workday and then went out to dinner after as we do," she penned alongside an image of herself in the curve-hugging ensemble. "Ughh I miss it [so much], my angel."

Guerrero sadly passed away in late February at age 34. Shortly after, Jenner shared a touching message to honor her confidante.

"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she wrote. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."

kylie jenner assets pop out white tank top pout hot photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shares kids Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott.

"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," Jenner continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."

