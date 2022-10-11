Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable As She Shows Off Her Natural Hair On Social Media

However, some may recall that Jenner began getting back to her natural look in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she revealed during an Instagram Live at the time, emphasizing that she was using masks and “a lot of argan oil” while “going on a hair health journey for the full quarantine.”

“This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum preached to her followers.