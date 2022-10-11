Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable As She Shows Off Her Natural Hair On Social Media
Kylie Jenner is doing something completely new — going natural! The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 10, to give her followers insight into her "hair health" journey — free from any wigs or extensions.
"Over one year into the hair health journey and this is how we're doing," the makeup mogul wrote alongside a clip of herself brushing through her shiny locks with her hand.
KEEPING UP WITH KYLIE! DRESS LIKE THE SOCIAL STAR BY SHOPPING HER BEST FASHION MOMENTS — GET THE LOOKS FOR LESS
However, some may recall that Jenner began getting back to her natural look in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she revealed during an Instagram Live at the time, emphasizing that she was using masks and “a lot of argan oil” while “going on a hair health journey for the full quarantine.”
“This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum preached to her followers.
Jenner has been making attempts as of late to be more relatable, however, the public has not been loving her efforts. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two has come under fire recently after posting a video reviewing her new blush lip kits from Kylie Cosmetics which made her seem a bit too normal.
MOMMY & ME! KYLIE JENNER AND DAUGHTER STORMI WEBSTER ROCK MATCHING FUTURISTIC 'FITS AT KYLIE COSMETICS LAUNCH PARTY
“You're a billionaire girl," one TikTok user wrote beneath the video of Jenner. "Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi million dollar home."
The reality star was shocked by the comment, replying, “it’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things 🤣."
Despite Jenner making her intentions clear, one user added, "Apparently she’s just like us… just dropping my phone and pretending I just got my own lipstick from cvs," while another wrote, "That was the most intentional drop I’ve ever seen."