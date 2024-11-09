Kylie Jenner Shows Off Natural Lips After 'Scaling Back' on Plastic Surgery Procedures: Photos
Kylie Jenner is going for a more natural look!
On Friday, November 8, The Kardashians star, 27, shared a series of photos and a video of herself as she lined her lips with lip pencil.
The reality TV personality — who has allegedly started dissolving some of her filler — showed off her more natural-looking appearance. The brunette beauty wore a white tank top in the snaps and had her hair blown out. In addition to the pink lip pencil, the mother-of-two has on a bright blush, highlighter, mascara and eyeliner.
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently spilled about Jenner’s choice to tone down her plastic surgery.
“Kylie realized she was getting a little bit too carried away with the treatments,” the source alleged. “She’s not going to give up entirely, but she’s going to start the process of scaling back and undoing some of the things she’s gotten.”
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is apparently “starting to get some of her lip filler dissolved" and hopes to "reduce them to a more natural size."
"She's also talking about getting her butt downsized a little. She's wanting to be more high-fashion these days and the extreme curves just don't fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks," the insider claimed. "She does love her big b-----, but a lot of people have suggested she should go down a few cup sizes if she wants to look more chic and less tacky."
The celeb started getting lip filler as young as 17 years old.
"I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room," Jenner dished during a 2023 interview with Homme Girls. "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it."
In one 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner even confessed that she "went on a journey the last year dissolving half my lip filler."
Jenner previously spoke about all the backlash she’s received for her appearance after people pointed out her filler made her look more mature.
Following comments claiming she’s "aging terribly," Jenner said, "It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty.”
"After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not going to wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light," she explained. “You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child.”
“It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" she asked.
"Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," Jenner ranted. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."