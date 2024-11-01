'This Is So Legendary!': Kylie and Kendall Jenner Praised for Their 'Iconic' 'Lizzie McGuire' Halloween Costumes

In the social media clip of the duo, Kendall, 28, was dressed in a beaded purple ensemble along with long blonde locks, resembling the Lizzie McGuire character from the film. Meanwhile, Kylie, 27, wore a green outfit similar to the one the Isabella Parigi character donned in the childhood classic.

The footage showed the siblings as they sang the lyrics of the famous song "What Dreams Are Made Of.” It began with Kylie lip-syncing, “Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?” as the camera panned to Kendall, who mimed, “I could almost kiss the stars for shining so bright.”