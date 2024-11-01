'This Is So Legendary!': Kylie and Kendall Jenner Praised for Their 'Iconic' 'Lizzie McGuire' Halloween Costumes
Kendall and Kylie Jenner or Lizzie McGuire and Isabella Parigi?
On Thursday, October 31, fans of the famous sisters praised them for their stunning Halloween costumes, which referenced Hilary Duff’s 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
In the social media clip of the duo, Kendall, 28, was dressed in a beaded purple ensemble along with long blonde locks, resembling the Lizzie McGuire character from the film. Meanwhile, Kylie, 27, wore a green outfit similar to the one the Isabella Parigi character donned in the childhood classic.
The footage showed the siblings as they sang the lyrics of the famous song "What Dreams Are Made Of.” It began with Kylie lip-syncing, “Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?” as the camera panned to Kendall, who mimed, “I could almost kiss the stars for shining so bright.”
“This is what dreams are made of,” Kylie captioned the upload.
In response, fans gushed over the pair’s incredible costumes.
“Oh, y’all ate this Lizzie McGuire costume up. 🔥🔥🔥,” one person raved, as another added, “This is so legendary! The way this movie had us all in a chokehold!”
A third declared, “ICONIC!!!” while one more shared, “Aaaa!! The best costume!!! 😍😍😍.”
As OK! previously reported, the two sisters last made headlines on October 19 when they were joined by Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.
The famous trio arrived at the event in style, as they all stunned on the red carpet alongside greats like Quentin Tarantino, Ariana Grande, Steven Spielberg and Demi Moore.
In snaps from the celebration, the three siblings cuddled up while posing for the cameras in their extravagant ensembles.
Kim stepped out in an all-white outfit, which featured a corset top, tiny shorts and a long white cape. The mother-of-four also donned a large diamond necklace and had her dark hair in big, voluminous curls.
Kendall graced the carpet in a black velvet gown with creative cutouts that resembled a bow and wore her blonde locks in classic old Hollywood-style curls. Lastly, Kylie entered the event in a see-through sequin dress with her long black locks in loose waves.
The brood’s outing came after a source claimed Kim sees herself as the best businesswoman in the family.
“Kim has always insisted that she’s the hardest working one in the family and it’s hard to ignore that she’s now risen to a different level than the rest of them,” the insider dished.
“Her acting career is finally getting legs, she’s doing all her advocacy work, producing documentaries about Elizabeth Taylor, it’s all a lot more prestigious than what any of her sisters are doing,” they added.
The insider then alleged Kim’s sisters “don’t show her much respect, and she wants that to change.”