Kylie Jenner Makes Heads Turn as Fans Almost Confuse Her for Sister Kim Kardashian in New Alluring Photo: 'Can't Tell the Difference'
It's almost as if they have the same mom!
Kylie Jenner caused fans to do a double take after they nearly mistook the reality star for her older sister Kim Kardashian in a post shared Sunday, December 29.
The upload, which shared by the 27-year-old's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, featured the mom-of-two sporting a beige corset-styled mini dress with neutral-toned makeup and nails.
The Khy founder's hair had extensions in as she wore her long brunette locks in a straight, fully-down style.
In the caption of the post, the brand promoted their latest product, writing: "Natural blur powder foundation is your new multitasking essential 🤎 use it as a foundation for all-over even coverage, a finishing powder to set your look, or a touch-up powder for on-the-go. launching January 4!"
The comments section was filled with fans gushing over Jenner's breathtaking beauty — though some of her more than 395 million Instagram followers couldn't help but point out how much she looked like the SKIMS founder, 44, in the photo.
"Kim Kardashian vibes," one person declared, as a second individual asked: "Yo, is that Kim or Kylie? I can no longer tell the difference."
"Maybe because they’re… Sisters? 🧑🏻🦲," a third fan clapped back at haters, while an additional admirer admitted: "When I think Kylie can't get anymore beautiful, she does 🤍."
Another hater called out Jenner's thin figure, insisting "the Ozempic is reallyyyy hitting," despite the socialite speaking out numerous times to allege she's not on the weight-loss enhancing drug.
If their similar looks can't prove Kardashian and Jenner are related, perhaps the duo's close bond as sisters can do the trick.
Back in August Kardashian shared a sweet social media tribute for her youngest sister's birthday.
"I want to thank the universe for blessing me with a sister as sweet as you," she wrote alongside both recent and childhood photos of the powerful pair. "Your silliness, kindness and love are the greatest gifts I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, with all my heart you private little soul you @kyliejenner."
"You're basically 30 now," Kim added, referencing an iconic line Kylie told their sister Kendall, 29, during an episode of The Kardashians.
Of course, like any set of siblings, Kim and Kylie fight sometimes, too.
As OK! previously reported, Kim allegedly feels envious of Kylie because of how private she's able to maintain her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
"They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books," an insider dished back in September, referring to apparent tensions involving the sisters' mom, Kris Jenner, 69.