Kylie Jenner Stuns in Body-Hugging Outfit for Girls' Night Out as Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors Run Rampant: Photos
Kylie Jenner went all out for a night on the town with the girls!
The Kardashians star, 26, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, to share a clip from her fun-filled dinner with friends, where she rocked a body-hugging black look from her new Khy clothing collection.
"Celebrating KHY DROP 004 available NOW on khy.com. some of my favorites are selling out fast 🥹🥹🥰 thank you for the love on this drop can’t wait to see the LOOKS !!! 🖤 @khy," Jenner wrote alongside the video of herself getting ready and sipping red wine with her pals.
The mother-of-two looked flawless as she posed in the black tube top with cut-out straps and matching cut-out pants before heading out for the evening.
Jenner seemed to be enjoying her time with pals as rumors run rampant that she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were headed for a split, as he's been busy traveling for his Dune: Part Two press tour.
"This was the last stop on this press tour. So I guess she’s been dumped," one user wrote in a Reddit thread, referring to the actor's recent premiere event.
"[Kylie] hasn't gone to anything regarding Dune with him," a second person added.
"It's really over for [Kylie] now because [Timothée] has no more press to do and is going to be moving to New York and Montreal soon for the Bob Dylan biopic, which starts filming in March. He’s done with her," a third chimed in.
Regardless of the speculation, the makeup mogul and the Little Women actor, 28, have been beyond content in their nearly year-long romance.
"Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider claimed. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
"Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” the source added of the change in the reality star. "She has been wearing less makeup, too.”
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a second insider noted of their romance. "This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom."
Even Jenner and ex Travis Scott's kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, love Chalamet. "He’s great with them,” a source revealed. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”